Get up to £200 off Samsung Galaxy tablets in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The clock is ticking and it won't be long until the Prime Early Access sale is over - and what a deals event it's been! We've spotted some huge discounts across everything from alcohol to headphones, but most recently, it's these Samsung Galaxy tablets that have caught our eye.

If you act fast you could save some serious cash on some of Samsung's top-rated tablets, or if you're on a super tight budget, on one of their more affordable slates.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: £519 £409 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is 12.4-inch tablet released back in 2021. Not only is it loaded with a powerful Snapdragon 750G chipset but Samsung also reckons it'll last 13 hours of video playback. Get it now for £110 less than usual!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £219 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a tablet that is small and cheap then this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal is ideal for you, and it's a third off at Amazon today. This will be a great choice for slipping into your bag and for streaming videos on the go.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: £999 (opens in new tab) £799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

After a top-notch tablet that you can use for working during the day and relaxing in the evening? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is one of the best you can get, and it's £200 cheaper in the Prime Early Access sale.

Samsung undoubtedly makes some of the best tablets in the world so to see some of them discounted by as much as £200 is pretty exciting to say the least - which one you go for will depend largely on what you need it for.

If you just want something affordable for super casual streaming and web browsing then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be just right. Or if you need a bit more power than that so you can fire off work emails and edit photos as well then perhaps go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE instead. But if you want a top-of-the-range tablet to use on a daily basis then our top pick is of course the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.