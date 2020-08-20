Get the essential summer holiday shorts from Mr Marvis

Are you looking for the perfect pair of shorts for summer? You need a pair from Mr Marvis. The brand specialises in 'perfect-fit' shorts, with a part elasticated waist, available in a variety of styles to suit all occasions but all with a clean, minimal aesthetic.

We've been wearing ours non-stop since getting a pair (despite not being able to go on holiday this year), and are super impressed by the comfort and superior fit, sitting just above the knee.

Although you'd expect a brand like this to come from the Mediterranean, or a tropical archipelago somewhere, Mr Marvis was actually founded in Amsterdam, and while the Dutch capital isn't exactly known for its hot weather, the brand has still done a great job with these shorts.

Mr Marvis' most popular style is 'The Originals', which are available in over 40 colourways and patterns.

All short styles are hand-made just outside of Porto, Portugal, using high-quality materials, and they certainly feel built to last.

They feature a partially elasticated waistband, for enhanced comfort, and a hidden zip compartment inside the pocket which is an ideal place for your valuables.

(Image credit: Mr Marvis)

That's not all the brand offers though, check out the other styles below:

The Swims - available in over 25 colourways and prints, made to look good in and out of the pool, featuring a soft mesh lining and pocket details and your valuables

The Sports - the brands most sustainable short style, made from 88% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, a clean style with minimal branding for a stylish look

(Image credit: Mr Marvis)

The Seersuckers - a new addition for the SS20 season, available in 4 subtle seersucker stripe colourways

The Piques - Casual and made for style and comfort, the piques are made from 100% organic cotton

Buy from Mr Marvis now | from £79

