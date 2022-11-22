Get a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for under £750 with this great Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When we reviewed the Samsung AU7100, we gave it the full five out of five stars. And thanks to a really good Black Friday deal, the whopping 70-inch version is just £749 at Argos right now. Smaller versions are cheaper still but I think this is the pick of the range in terms of value for money and sheer 4K spectacle.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 70AU7100 4K UHD HDR TV: was £849 , now £749 at Argos (opens in new tab) This is a typically great mid-range TV from Samsung at a record low price: you'll be hard-pressed to find a 70-inch of similar quality for so little money. It's a solid TV with excellent 4K performance and Samsung's well-established smart TV system.

This is a 2021 model, so you don't have the very latest Bluetooth – the version here is 4.2 – but you do get dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming, HDMI low latency mode for gaming, eARC compatibility so you can add one of the best soundbars, and a decent processor with effective upsampling from 1080p HD.

The 4K panel here is a backlit LED that works with HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, although as ever with Samsung there's no native Dolby Vision support.

You know what you're getting with a a big Samsung LED TV: strong 4K performance with impressive contrast, high levels of detail and a wide colour palette. Also, a seventy inch 4K HDR TV for under £750!

As we concluded in our review: "If you want to pay real-world money for a 4K TV without being somehow made to feel like a cheapskate, Samsung has you covered with its AU7100." And that was before the Black Friday deal. "A huge range of screen sizes, some very agreeable specification highlights and some genuinely impressive aspects to its 4K picture performance make it a pretty compelling budget option."