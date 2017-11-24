Get £170 off this Intel Core i7-powered HP Windows 10 laptop at Ebuyer

We're getting hit with a barrage of impressive Black Friday deals today, and the best of the bunch are appearing on our dedicated hub page. If you're shopping for Windows 10 laptops, we've got news of a rather tempting offer from Ebuyer.

The HP 250 G6 i7 laptop, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and fitted with an Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD drive, has been knocked down by £170.03 for Black Friday - that means you pay £529.96 rather than £699.99.

Here's the deal on the Ebuyer website:

£170 off the HP 250 G6 i7 laptop With some impressive specs and a generous 15.6-inch screen, this is one of the better Black Friday deals we've seen on laptops this year. It's one of several discounts currently live on the Ebuyer site. Get the deal direct from Ebuyer now

You're unlikely to find specs that good for much less, though as always we'd recommend checking through several rival offers, and deals for comparable laptops, before clicking on the buy button. We've got some rather tasty laptop deals right here.

The Black Friday deals from Ebuyer don't stop there either. There's nearly £150 off this Intel Core i3 Acer Aspire E-14, as well as nearly £50 off the Intel Core i5 HP 250 G6, a step below the model we featured at the top of this post.

Whatever your needs and your budget you should be able to find a Black Friday deal to suit. As more offers appear, we'll bring them to you on the site.