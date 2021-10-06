Garmin watch deal of the day: Garmin Venu 2 hits lowest ever price at Amazon!

Would you look at this Garmin watch deal! The Garmin Venu 2, hands down the best fitness tracker from the American wearable company, has received a juicy price cut at Amazon and now sells for £76.52 less than usual. Don't wait around for too long as there are only a few left in stock!

• Buy the Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch with all-day health monitoring, Slate Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band for £273.47, was £ 349.99, you save £76.52 (22%) at Amazon

You might have to beat me to this Garmin watch deal as I'm definitely getting a Venu 2 for myself. It has everything you might need from a fitness smartwatch, including a beautiful AMOLED screen, built-in GPS and a bunch of sensors and features to track everyday health. What are you waiting for? Go and buy it now!

Also, have a look at the Best Black Friday deals already available: the big date is going to be here sooner than you think.

Garmin Venu 2 | Was £349.99 | Now £273.47 | You save £76.52 (22%) at Amazon

Garmin's most competent fitness smartwatch, the Venu 2 is the perfect companion for those who live a healthy lifestyle. There are 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, preloaded workouts and more. Better still, the Venu 2 even has storage for offline music listening. Low stock, hurry up!View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Venu 2

The AMOLED screen of the Garmin Venu 2 brings the Garmin OS' widget view to life. All the milestone animations – like when you hit your step goals – look stunning, which in itself might motivate you to move more.

• Buy the Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch with all-day health monitoring, Slate Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band for £273.47, was £ 349.99, you save £76.52 (22%) at Amazon

The built-in GPS and offline music storage enable you to have a genuinely smartphone-free running experience: just connect your Bluetooth running headphones to your Venu 2, and off you go.

The battery life is nothing short of mind-blowing, especially considering the screen size. The Venu 2's battery will last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or 22 hours in GPS tracking mode. This is 22 hours worth of activity, mind!

If you aren't keen on having a dedicated sports wearable wrapped around your wrist and appreciate a good looking smartwatch that has actually useful health and fitness features, you'd be silly not to give the Garmin Venu 2 a try.