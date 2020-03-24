Garmin Fenix 6 deal: save over £100 on the most advanced Garmin watch EVER

These times might be uncertain but one thing is for sure: this is one amazing Garmin watch deal! The Gamin Fenix 6 is one of our favourite running watch at the moment and represents what Garmin has to offer when it comes to fitness wearables. And now you can get this brilliant fitness watch for £100 cheaper at Millets.

• Buy the Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatch at Millets for £424, was £530, you save £106 (20%) – use the code SALE20

It would be too long to list all the features included in the Garmin Fenix 6 – one might even say it is a bit overpowered for an average human being – but just to highlight a few: GPS time sync, multiple GNSS support including GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter / compass / gyroscope / accelerometer / thermometer, smart notifications, Garmin Pay and many, many more.

Garmin Fenix 6 GPS running smartwatch | Sale price £424 | Was £530 | You save £106 (20%) at Millets – use the code SALE20

Whether you're a runner, swimmer, cyclist, gym goer, skier or hiker the Garmin Fenix 6 will suit your needs for collecting data during and after the activity. This rugged watch is water rated for 100 metres and also shockproof. Better still, the multiple GPS systems built with GLONASS and Galileo mean that you can still be tracked even in remote environments with great accuracy. The battery life can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 36 hours in GPS mode. Now over a £100 off at Millets, limited time only!View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatch

The Garmin Fenix 6 is marketed as an 'adventure watch' which pretty much means it is suited for people who like hiking and discovering uncharted terrains. The Fenix 6 is so much more than just a hiking watch, though. Sure, it has a pretty good chip and can locate your position with high accuracy. Also, it has a stainless steel case, a Gorilla Glass lens at the front and it is also water rated for 100 metres.

Not to mention, the battery life is pretty good too: it will go between two charges for 14 days in smartwatch mode, 36 hours in GPS tracking mode, 72 hours in 'Max Battery' mode, 28 days (!) in 'Expedition' mode and 48 days – that's over a month and a half – in 'Battery saver' mode.

There is also built-in memory for apps, Garmin Pay functionality so you can use the Fenix 6 to pay for goods in the shops (only essentials at the moment, though). The bright colour display has a resolution of 260 x 260 pixels, it is not touch-screen however, so if you are after that you might want to get the Suunto 7 or the Polar Vantage V.

There are also casual features on board, like the Pulse Ox sensors that can measure how well your body is absorbing oxygen and the Body Battery energy monitor that gives you an understanding of when to train and when to rest.