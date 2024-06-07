Garmin Father's Day Sale is now live – here are T3's top picks

From smartwatches to indoor trainers, here are the best gifts for dads from Garmin, with love

Person wearing a Garmin watch outdoors with deals overlay
(Image credit: Garmin)
Matt Kollat
By
published

Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Look no further! Garmin is offering an exclusive Father's Day sale with incredible savings on their top-rated wearables, GPS units, and sat navs.

Whether your dad is a fitness enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or just loves the latest tech, Garmin's premium selection of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and navigation devices has something for everyone.

Don't miss out on the chance to surprise your dad with a high-quality gadget at a fraction of the cost. Check out the deals now and make this Father's Day truly unforgettable with Garmin!

Garmin Epix&nbsp;(Gen 2), Sapphire Edition, 47 mm, White Titanium with Carrera White Band: was $899.99, now $599.99

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition features a stunning AMOLED display, multi-band GPS, robust fitness and health tracking, 16-day battery life, built-in maps, music storage, contactless payments, and a durable sapphire crystal lens for enhanced durability and performance.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Graphite, 45 mm: was $399.99, now $299.99

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar features solar charging for extended battery life, rugged construction, multi-GNSS support, advanced health and fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, sleep insights, and built-in sports apps, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

Garmin Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer: was $749.99, now $499.99

The Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer offers realistic ride simulation, accurate power measurement, smooth pedal stroke, compatibility with popular training apps, quiet operation, and robust build quality, making it ideal for serious cyclists seeking efficient indoor training and performance tracking.

Garmin quatix 7 – Standard Edition: was $599.99, now $399.99

The Garmin quatix 7 features advanced marine and navigation tools, comprehensive health and fitness tracking, long battery life, sunlight-readable AMOLED display, built-in sports apps, smart notifications, and compatibility with Garmin marine devices for seamless on-water performance.

