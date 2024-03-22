Gaming fans just got a great free Intel Arc upgrade for even faster frame-rates

If you're big into your gaming and own one of the best gaming laptops or a more powerful desktop then chances are that Intel processors will be powering everything under the hood. If that's the case and you have the more recent Intel Arc graphics then a great free upgrade to advance your gaming experience just arrived.

The new download – which is a driver firmware upgrade for all Intel Arc A-Series discrete graphics, Intel Iris XE and Intel Core Ultra processors with Arc built-in – is totally free but promises a performance boost. Seems like a no-brainer to download the EXE file, whatever Arc-operating setup you're working with.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anastassiya Bezhekeneva)

So just what can you expect from the catchily-named 31.0.101.5379 driver? It depends on your setup, of course, but with the top-tier Intel Arc A-series discrete graphics there are some specific benefits. Top of the stack is ray-tracing in Diablo IV, but Intel also cites compatibility with Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and The Legend of the Condor Heroes.

The other main benefit, however, is frame-rate improvements. Intel is quoting up to a 35% average FPS uptick when gaming at 1080p with Ultra High Settings. Dip those settings to Highest and it goes up to 54%; it's 127% in Ultra settings; and a massive 172% improved in 1440p also at Ultra settings. Point being: you're getting a free performance boost whatever capability your gaming rig offers.

Further down the ranks, those with Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs running Medium to Low settings when gaming will also see benefits. From Assassin's Creed: Origins to God of War: Ragnarok, Intel reckons you'll get an FPS boost anywhere up to 117% higher than the previous driver offered. So get to it gaming fans: if you've got an Intel Arc setup then you'll definitely want to download.