7 biggest game trailers from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gamescom 2022 is upon us and the event has kicked off with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live where dozens of announcements, trailers and new details were revealed about the biggest upcoming games in the business.

The packed two-hour showcase had something for everyone with plenty of titles announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch. We also got some random reveals, such as a Hideo Kojima Spotify podcast, a Pokémon electric car collaboration with Mini and a message from the International Space Station – who saw that coming, really?

Now to the best part: the trailers. We've rounded up the best trailers from Opening Night Live to save you valuable time and hopefully, provide maximum excitement for the coming months of video games. Enjoy!

Lies of P

Hot off the heels of Elden Ring , Lies of P is a Pinocchio-inspired action adventure like no other. Far from the Disney interpretation, the action souls-like game set in a dark Belle Époque world will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day one alongside other platforms. The new trailer showed off more of the world, some of the ginormous bosses you'll be taking on as well as Geppetto himself.

Lies of P is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Gotham Knights

A new "villains" trailer for Gotham Knights was debuted by Warner Bros. with an unexpected release date update. This now means the open world action-adventure is arriving sooner than expected, four days to be precise. Playing as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood, players will need to take down some of Gotham's biggest baddies such as Clayface, Mr. Freeze and Harley Quinn.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch on October 21st, 2022, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows.

Dune Awakening

Set to feature Paul Atreides and plenty of sandworms, Dune Awakening was announced at the showcase with anyone a fan of Denis Villeneuve's 2021 movie likely in for a good time. Developed by Funcom, the open-world survival MMO looks to take place on the planet Arrakis and is designed for next-gen consoles and PC.

Dune Awakening is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. No release date has been revealed as of yet.

The Callisto Protocol

Everyone remembers the fantastic Dead Space. Now the team behind that game has formed its own studio for The Callisto Protocol, a new survival horror game that is set in the year 2320 as prisoner Jacob Lee must defend himself from an alien invasion. Not one for the faint-hearted, the new trailer show just how grizzly the game will be.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to launch on December 2nd, 2022, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has had several trailers, yet the latest is maybe its darkest so far. What is said to be a completely optional side-quest about Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow is what makes this mad and downright frightening footage so good. How far can you really go to be an evil wizard? Well, you can apparently torture your classmates so that's certainly something.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch on February 10th, 2023, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. It will also launch on Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Yes, you read that right! Arguably the most unexpected announcement of the night, Killer Klowns From Outer Space is making its return more than 30 years on in video game form from the developers of Friday the 13th. Players will avoid the clowns in a three versus seven multiplayer experience that looks as freaky as it does fun.

Killer Clowns From Outer Space is scheduled to launch in early 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

Dead Island 2

Originally announced way back in 2014, Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new CG trailer and a first look at gameplay. Said to be four years in the making since switching to a new developer, Dambuster Studios confirmed that there will be six playable characters, while the action is now set in Los Angeles. Dumb fun zombie action. What more could you want?

Dead Island 2 is scheduled to launch on February 3rd, 2023, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

There you have it the biggest trailers from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. On top of all that, Sega also confirmed a Sonic Frontiers release date following a leak earlier in the day.