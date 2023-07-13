G-Shock NASA DW6900 is inspired by the Moon and you might have to go there to get one

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Casio US has unveiled a new G-Shock NASA limited edition watch, its fourth that pays homage to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and it continuing fascination of the Moon.

The special edition G-Shock DW6900NASA237 is white, like the suits worn by NASA astronauts over the years. The design is based on the first DW6900 released in 1995, with a round face and chunky finish.

The case, bezel and band are made of resin, but with the NASA logo on one side of the strap. One the other, you can find the full name of the space organisation along with the US flag on the band loop.

A depiction of the Earth is engraved on the rear of the watch. It also appears on the digital face when the DW6900 is illuminated.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

The limited edition model comes with a special collector's case, which is again adorned with the NASA logo and Stars and Stripes.

The watch itself has the same specifications as other G-Shock DW6900 models. That includes the brand's trademark shock resistance and 200-metres water resistance.

There's a 1/100-sec stopwatch, a 1-sec countdown timer, and a multi-function alarm. A full auto calendar function is on-board too.

How to order the limited edition G-Shock NASA DW6900 watch

Seemingly US only for now, the NASA edition G-Shock will be going on sale later this month (July) but you won't be able to buy one directly.

As with many limited edition watches from Casio and G-Shock, this particular model is likely to sell out quickly so interested customers and collectors need to sign-up and register their interest using the "contest" button on g-shock.com before the end of play on 16 July 2023.

The contest is only open to US residents over the age of 18.

There will then be a draw to choose a select few who will be offered the chance to buy the timepiece. They will be notified on 17 July if they have been successful.

The special edition G-Shock NASA DW6900 watch will cost $130.

We hope it'll arrive in the UK too at some point, but considering the contest and limited availability in the States, we're not entire sure it ever will.

To be fair though, those of us this side of the Atlantic have been treated to the new G-Shock Mudman and/or G-Shock GBD-H2000 recently, so we shouldn't really complain.