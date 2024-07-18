Future Samsung Galaxy Watch models could see a battery boost from an unlikely source

Quick Summary Future Samsung Galaxy Watches could get a battery boost. That's according to recent reports, which suggest that an unlikely benefactor could be responsible.

Lovers of new and emerging technology will adore smartwatches. Having risen to prominence over the last decade or so, these wrist-mounted devices are capable of everything from tracking your health and wellbeing, to reading your emails.

It's been a big couple of weeks for the segment, almost entirely thanks to Samsung. They launched their new range of piece last week, including the all new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

That's a rugged smartwatch, which is set to go toe-to-toe with similar products like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the best Garmin watches. But future watches from the brand might be even better.

That's according to a recent report from SamMobile, a specialist Samsung blog, which suggests that battery technology from the best EVs could be coming to the range. They source a site called Bloter, which suggests these batteries could be introduced in smartwatches in 2026.

That would be a massive upgrade for the range. The change would see solid state batteries introduced, which come with some really key benefits.

The main benefit is the energy density. That allows these batteries to store between 60% and 80% more energy per weight than the current options. That means we can up the power on offer, without compromising on case size.

As if that wasn't enough, they can charge faster. In fact, the technology offers charging at up to twice the speed of other alternatives. That's a major coup – particularly as fast charging isn't exactly Samsung's forte in other arenas.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The batteries also have a longer lifespan than traditional technologies – around twice the charge cycle count – and are generally safer. That marks a seriously substantial upgrade, which would have a notable effect on every user of their products.

With a couple of years still to wait before the technology hits the market, this is definitely something to keep an eye on as you look to upgrade in the future.