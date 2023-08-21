How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 and what to expect

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The publisher of T3, Future, hosts its own gaming event during each major video games show and this week's Gamescom is no exception.

The Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2023 will take place on Wednesday 23 August with a streamed extravaganza of game trailers and announcements.

Here you can find the video feed and all the details.

What is the Future Games Show and when is the next one?

Hosted by a couple of huge name actors from the world of gaming this time, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Uncharted, Death Stranding) and Erika Ishii (Destiny 2, Death Loop), Future Games Show events tend to be broadcast during major shows around the world each year, such as E3 / Summer Game Fest.

The latest is a Gamescom special edition which takes place at 20:00 CEST – the local time for Cologne in Germany – on Wednesday 23 August 2023 and, if last year's version is anything to go by, should last around an hour-and-a-half.

Here are some times for other locations:

US West Coast: 11:00 PDT

11:00 PDT US East Coast: 14:00 EDT

14:00 EDT UK: 19:00 BST

19:00 BST Central Europe: 20:00 CEST

20:00 CEST Australia (Sydney): 04:00 AEST (24 August)

How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023

You can watch the entire Future Games Show via the video embedded further up this page.

Alternatively, you can head to the official FGS YouTube channel and watch it there.

What to expect

Presented in association with T3 sister title GamesRadar, the Future Games Show tends to showcase a stack of new game trailers and announcements – so is well worth checking out.

The FGS team has confirmed that, along with some "world premieres" and "exclusive trailers", there will be a VR showcase and a "ones to play" segment that will feature titles you can find demos for to test yourself immediately after the stream. There will also be a competition to win a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Gamescom will also play host to a number of other announcements and events, with T3 in attendance, so come back to the site often to check out our views. You can also watch the Opening Night Live keynote here on our website.