Free LG 4K TV up for grabs when you buy Virgin Media TV & broadband bundles

Virgin Media has launched their flash event and if you’re on the lookout for a new television and broadband package, these deals are unmissable. On select TV and broadband bundles, Virgin Media customers can get a free LG 43” TV or £200 bill credit.

This free TV deal is available when customers buy the Bigger bundle + Movies, Bigger bundle + Sports, Bigger bundle + Sports & Movies or the Ultimate Volt bundle packages.

Each package comes with fibre broadband and access to 200+ TV channels and programmes, plus the Ultimate Volt bundle which is normally £99 has received a £10 price cut. Each bundle comes as an 18 month contract with a £35 setup fee.

But customers will need to be quick! This offer ends tomorrow on Thursday 20th January, so if you want a free LG 4K TV or £200 bill credit, you’ll have to shop now.

To get your hands on a free TV, shop the Bigger bundle deals at Virgin Media through the link above. For more information about each bundle and what you get from each of them, keep reading.

Bigger bundle + Movies: £62 per month at Virgin Media

The Bigger bundle + Movies package offers M100 fibre broadband, access to 200+ TV channels, including BT Sport, kids channels and Sky Cinema HD. The ultrafast fibre broadband has an average speed of 108Mbps plus unlimited weekend calls. Deal ends Thursday 20th January.

Bigger bundle + Sports: £72 per month at Virgin Media

If you’re a sports fanatic, the Bigger bundle + Sports is the one for you. With M100 ultrafast fibre broadband, customers have access to 195+ TV channels, including BT Sport and Sky Sports. Deal ends Thursday 20th January.

Bigger bundle + Sports & Movies: £79 per month at Virgin Media

For the perfect combination of the two, the Bigger bundle + Sports & Movies has access to ultrafast fibre broadband and 210+ channels including BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema. Like the movies and sports bundles mentioned above, this bundle also comes with unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. Deal ends Thursday 20th January.