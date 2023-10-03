Four exercises and this bodyweight workout to strengthen your legs and glutes

Beginning your fitness journey can sometimes feel a little daunting – where do you start? What do you do and how long for? – are just some of the questions that come to mind. If it’s your lower body you’re looking to target, then this workout is ideal. It requires no home gym equipment and will help to build great foundational base strength in your legs and glutes. Ready to give it a go? Lace up your best workout shoes and get let's get to it.
Although this workout doesn’t require the use of any weights, such as a pair of dumbbells or an Olympic barbell, just using your bodyweight (especially as a beginner) is still effective for building strength. This is because when it comes to strength training it doesn’t matter what type of resistance your body is presented with, as long as it encounters some form of resistance that requires your muscles have to work harder, you will get stronger.
For this workout you've got four different exercises to get through that will target your quads, hamstrings, calves and glutes. As you're using just your bodyweight, really try to focus your attention to the muscles that you're using as you perform each exercise to encourage better mind-muscle connection. For example, slow things down and hold each movement for one second, before returning to your starting position. Repeat the workout three times. Here's what you're doing:
- Squats - 12 reps
- Reverse lunges - 12 reps (each side)
- Good mornings - 12 reps
- Glute kickback - 20 reps (10 per side)
Once you find this workout becomes too easy, you know it’s time to add more resistance – this can be in the form of dumbbells, using a single kettlebell or even a weight plate. If you don’t have any of these, look for household objects instead, or fill up a rucksack with some items and wear that whilst doing each exercise. Also, don’t forget to work your upper body too so that you develop well-balanced body strength. We’ve got this great beginner-friendly upper body workout that you can give a go, which also uses no equipment.