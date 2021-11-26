Forget TVs and games consoles, I'm getting this luxury watch Black Friday deal instead

When it comes to luxury Swiss watches, knowing you have something different on your wrist can be a big deal – that's why I love Rado's Captain Cook range – and especially why I love this Black Friday deal.

You see, it's fine buying a new TV, camera or games console in the Black Friday sales, but they'll last what maybe 10 years, max. This Rado watch will outlast you and could become a family heirloom, making it truly one of the best Black Friday deals out there.

The Captain Cook is an original Rado design from 1962, but is brought to life in a new and improved form for the twenty-first century. It features lashings of vintage details and styling true to the original, but up-to-date features make it a match for modern wearers.

Rado Captain Cook 42mm: was £1,820, now £1,455 at Goldsmiths (with code EXTRA10)| Rado Captain Cook 42mm: was £1,820, now £1,455 at Goldsmiths (with code EXTRA10)|

We're big fans of the Rado Captain Cook. It's a new and improved version of an original look from 1962, featuring vintage details and styling true to the original, and up-to-date features that make it a match for modern wearers.

The new 42 mm Captain Cook is water-resistant to 30 bar (300m) and has already proved a hit with contemporary watch wearers and modern explorers.

The Captain Cook is delivered in a hard-wearing leather travel pouch with a selection of additional straps which allows you to change with Rado’s EasyClip System the bracelet or strap quickly and easily without the need for any tools.

The watch is completed by a box-shaped sapphire crystal, and is powered by an ETA C07 automatic mechanical movement with 25 jewels and an impressive power reserve of up to 80 hours.

Have I inspired you to get a luxury watch this Black Friday? Check out the links below of more Black Friday watch deals: