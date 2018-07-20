Forget the Samsung Note 9, LG has THE Android phone worth ditching the 2018 iPhone for

The Samsung Note 9 is set for an August 9 unveiling, and a rumoured August 24 release, a whole week before IFA 2019 and at least a fortnight before we get to take a look at Apple's new 2018 iPhones, which are usually unveiled at an Apple Special Event in the middle of the month (last year it was September 12).

And, simply put, there's been plenty of hype around the powerhouse new flagship, as well as the October-bound Google Pixel 3 in relation to how they will compete with Apple's new iPhone range.

However, if a report from ETNews is accurate, then it may not be Samsung or Google who challenge the iPhone's supremacy at the top of prestigious best smartphone guide, but a brand new Android flagship that is coming out of left field.

The phone? The LG V40 ThinQ, the new V-series flagship follow up to the company's earlier 2018 release, the LG G7 ThinQ .

And, excitingly, the new LG phone looks like it could be a genuine challenger to the new iPhone, with the ETNews report stating that the V40 will feature "3D face recognition" technology, a powerful "triple cameras" setup (20MP, 16MP, and 13MP respectively), and a luxe 90% screen-to-body ratio.

LG's G7 ThinQ already rocks an iPhone X notch and overall feel. How close could the V40 ThinQ go?

And, considering that the LG G7 ThinQ already rocks an iPhone X-style notch and overall aesthetic, as well as internal hardware that is on par with the best Android phones on the market, one can't help think that the LG V40 ThinQ loaded with the aforementioned premium features, would be massively tempting for users looking to upgrade, regardless of whether they are used to using Apple or Android phones.

We'll have to wait until mid-to-late September to see the new LG flagship unveiled officially, however, potential buyers won't have to wait long to get their hands on the phone afterwards, with senior LG official Lee Myung-bak stating reported as saying that the maker was "preparing to launch [the] V40 in early October."

Could the LG V40 ThinQ be the biggest dark horse of 2018? Looks like we don't have to wait much longer to find out…