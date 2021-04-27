Forget Fitbit Luxe, this Fitbit Inspire 2 deal is MEGA cheap at Amazon right now

Looking for the best Fitbit deal right now? Have a look at this crazy-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 offer, now only $69.95/£69.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, respectively. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best fitness tracker from Fitbit: its' cheap but has an optical heart rate sensor that tracks heart rate 24/7, not to mention the 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription that comes included in the price. Get a decent fitness tracker and unlock premium health insights for way less with these excellent Fitbit deals.

• Buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69.95, was $99.95, you save $30 at Best Buy

• Buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 for £69.99, was £89.99, you save £20 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker | Was $99.95 | Now $69.95 | Save $30 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Inspire 2 has it all: long battery life, built-in heart rate sensor, slim design and a number of other features fit people will enjoy. 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription included in the price, which usually cost more than the tracker itself, let alone when it's on offer. Get this brilliant deal now!View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 makes it easier to log and monitor activities thanks to the Active Zone Minutes feature. Using its optical heart rate sensor, the Inspire 2 logs any activities when heart rate over a certain threshold and counts it toward the weekly Active Zone Minutes target which is based on the WHO recommended limit of physical activity everyone is supposed to be doing in order to stay healthy.

This versatile fitness tracker can also help build healthier habits with features like goal-based exercise modes (over 20 of these included on the device, some of them recognised automatically), advanced sleep tools (even more data included on the Advanced Health Dashboard in the Fitbit App), 24/7 heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking, food and hydration intake monitoring (this is done manually), along with your weight, plus move reminders right on your wrist.

All that said, probably the best thing about the Fitbit Inspire 2 is that it comes with a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, included in the price. Even at full price, this would make the Inspire 2 a bargain, let alone now. This is deal not to be missed, get your Fitbit fitness tracker today!