Forget constantly changing batteries, this outdoor security camera is solar-powered

Even though the best security cameras do an incredible job at protecting our homes, it's no secret that they can often be an annoyance. From rising subscription costs to difficult installation, a lot of people would rather go for a device that's easier to maintain. However, there's one brand that is willing to change this.

Hombli, a Dutch smart home company, has released the Smart Solar Cam 2K outdoor security camera. It features a solar panel that can maintain the battery at full charge with just thirty minutes of sunlight each day, and can last for over seven months on just one charge. This ensures a strong performance over the winter months, especially when sunlight is reduced. Its solar panel also eradicates the need for short-lived batteries or ugly exposed wiring, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy easy to maintain and reliable security gadgets.

It doesn't stop there. The Hombli Smart Cam 2K's advanced Coloured Night Vision offers coloured imaging and infrared vision up to eight metres away, ensuring that darkness is no cover for those who want to remain unseen. The camera also has 100° horizontal and 52° vertical viewing angles.

The outdoor security camera also features a 'human body filtering' tool that triggers app notifications, built-in siren and floodlight, all designed to deter intruders. Other features include two-way audio and the option to store video clips on a 256GB microSD card or in the cloud.

It can withstand harsh weather conditions, and the solar panel’s materials and smart design ensure efficient solar collection whilst repelling dirt and water. As it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the Hombli Solar Cam 2K can integrate seamlessly with other smart home systems for viewing and storing live video feeds.

The Hombli Smart Solar Cam 2K is available in Europe for €149.95, and can be shipped to many countries in the EU, as well as the UK. It isn't clear whether the outdoor security camera will launch in North America.

