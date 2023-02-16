Foodspring's new 'protein-infused caramel' bars look beyond scrumptious

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you eat enough protein a day? Probably not. It's not like you can whip out a plastic container full of cooked chicken or eggs on the tube or the office without attracting sideway glances from the people around you! Fear not, as there is a tasty and more convenient way to top up your daily protein intake; check out foodspring's latest Extra Chocolate Protein Bars featuring "protein-infused caramel" and high protein content.

The new improved formula provides a 25% reduction in naturally occurring sugars and no added sugar. High in fibre and with 13g of protein per 45g bar, the new bar "optimises macronutrient balance with no compromise on taste or flavour", says foodspring. Foodspring has already been famous for being the purveyor of the best protein bars and best protein powder, but with the Extra Chocolate Protein Bars, they elevated the bar of what's expected of protein treats to a whole new level.

(Image credit: foodspring)

Foodspring claims the newly formulated bars are the result of extensive product innovation and testing, with a premium placed on taste and texture. The Extra Chocolate Protein Bars provide a 50% increase in chocolate and a larger spread of protein-infused caramel to make them even more capable of reducing sweet cravings than before.

The bars come in five flavours: Soft Caramel, Crunchy Peanut, Crispy Coconut, Double Chocolate Cashew, and White Chocolate Almond. Each bar is made from foodspring’s high-quality whey protein, a 69% whey protein concentrate. Available from 16 February 2023, the vars retail for £26 (approx. $32/AU$45) for a pack of 12 at foodspring (opens in new tab).