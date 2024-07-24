Fitbit users just got a cool free software upgrade

Quick Summary Fitbit has released an update to its latest devices bringing a number of new features, including YouTube Music Control and enhancements to Auto Detect. The update is available over the air and it applies to the Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 6 and Inspire 3.

Fitbit has always offered some great features on its fitness trackers and smartwatches. Its sleep tracking is some of the best in the business and the Daily Readiness Score – similar to Garmin's Body Battery and Samsung's Health Score – is a good indication as to whether you should exercise or take a duvet day.

There's always space for extra features though, and luckily that's exactly what Fitbit has announced on a range of its devices, including the flagship Sense 2 smartwatch, Versa 4, Charge 6 and the budget Inspire 3 fitness tracker.

The software update (spotted by 9to5Google), will allow users of the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 to browse, select and control YouTube Music on your phone via your wrist - something the Fitbit Charge 6 pioneered when it launched in 2023.

The update also means you will be able to adjust text size on Fitbit's latest smartwatches, like you can on Apple Watch, making it easier to see information when you're working out, or if you just need a bit of help on those small screens.

Elsewhere, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has been treated to an extra 20 exercise modes, bringing its total to over 40, and it's getting Auto Detect too. Auto Detect is when the device automatically recognises particular exercises, like walking, running, cycling – and with the update, rowing, elliptical and spinning. It's worth mentioning these latter three exercise modes will also come to Auto Detect on the Sense 2, Versa 4 and Charge 6.

Last but certainly not least, Fitbit said the update would deliver improved heart rate tracking accuracy on the Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3, putting it in line with the Charge 6. There will also be more accurate statistics and outdoor mapping on the Sense 2, Versa 4 and Charge 6 thanks to GPS improvements that too will arrive with the update.

The update will be free to all compatible devices and it began rolling out from 23 July. Head to the Fitbit app to check for the update if you don't have automatic updates on.