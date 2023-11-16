Finally, you can now get an iPhone with a piece of Viking history inside

Do you think the Vikings would be Android or iOS fans? Well, according to luxury firm Caviar, they're iPhone all the way. That's at least if the Viking-inspired Versus Collection is anything to go by. That's right, the same people who put a T-Rex's tooth in Apple's phone have done something a bit funky again.

The flagship model of the Versus Collection, simply dubbed Viking, contains a fragment of a genuine Viking arrowhead, dating back to approximately 850-1000 AD. (when I think they were still using Nokia 3310's). At over $10,000 (for an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of memory), that's not all it has going for it.

The Viking boasts a titanium and forged carbon chassis using a grey panel taken straight from the Lamborghini production line. The 17-piece limited edition handset also sports a unique design, said to be influenced by Viking helmets (More specifically the famous Gjermundbu find) and the class Spartan Corinthian header.

(Image credit: Caviar)

If Vikings and Lamborghinis don't get your motor running, how about gold? The other (somehow cheaper) phones in the collection all feature 24k elements in their design. I'm particularly a fan of the Verdant green design but the cobalt blue of the Nord model also pops. If they take your eye and you have $8490 to spare, you should act fast as there is only 99 of each colour available. There's also a crocodile skin sporting (and gold don't worry) Windstorm model, but I prefer my crocodiles alive personally.

You may think these are slightly unnecessary upgrades for what is already one of the most expensive phones on the market, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a very special phone. And besides, what else are you going to match with your golden Apple Vision Pro? The iPhone 15 Pro Max can now take Spatial videos so it makes sense to co-ordinate the two devices.