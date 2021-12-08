Festive deals on Apple, Samsung, Google and Oppo in the EE Christmas sale

This week, EE unveiled their Christmas sale with festive deals and discounts on a range of handsets, tablets, laptops and smartwatches. Apple, Samsung, Google and Oppo are just some of the big name brands on offer in this sale.

EE is giving new and existing customers a chance to save up to £280 on the latest smartphones and SIM only or pay as you go contracts. Popular models like the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel have had their upfront and monthly costs discounted, helping you save money each month.

But that’s not all! EE has got big deals on tablet and laptop plans. Lenovo, Samsung and Acer laptops and tablets have been substantially marked down, so you can get the latest model at a great price, plus there are cashback options.

Customers can also take advantage of deals on SIM only and pay as you go contracts. For example, you can get 150GB of data for just £20 a month on a 24-month Essential SIM Only plan.

If you’re looking for top Christmas presents this year, the EE Christmas sale is the one to look at. Below are the top pay monthly deals on the best models from Apple, Google, Samsung, Oppo and Sony.

The best phone deals from the EE Christmas sale

iPhone 13: £57 monthly (50 upfront cost) at EE iPhone 13: £57 monthly (50 upfront cost) at EE

One of the latest iPhone models, the iPhone 13 is just £57 a month at EE. Choose from 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of data and multiple colours, including blue, black, white, pink and red. You can save a further £120 if you buy a second hand model or you can save £12 a month when you trade in your old iPhone.

Google Pixel 6: £37 monthly (£30 upfront cost) at EE Google Pixel 6: £37 monthly (£30 upfront cost) at EE

EE helps you save £192 on the Google Pixel 6 this Christmas. Originally £45 a month, you can now get the newest phone from Google at a discounted price, with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited texts and minutes. If you purchase before the 3rd January 2022, you’ll also receive a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: £43 monthly (£30 upfront cost) at EE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: £43 monthly (£30 upfront cost) at EE

An impressive screen that's packed full of features, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was rated 5/5 stars by T3 in our review. EE are helping customers save £192 on this device, 40GB and you can get £100 cashback if you purchase it with an EE Pay Monthly plan. EE will also throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds if you buy before the 13th December so be quick!

OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G: £51 monthly (£50 upfront cost) at EE OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G: £51 monthly (£50 upfront cost) at EE

Save £192 on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G in the EE Christmas sale. This phone offers a powerful and impressive colour experience, detail and contrast, plus you get 40GB for just £51 a month. On select Android phones (like the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G), you can get Netflix included if you choose a plan with Smart Benefits.

Sony Xperia 1 III 5G: £55 monthly (£30 upfront cost) at EE Sony Xperia 1 III 5G: £55 monthly (£30 upfront cost) at EE

Another top money saving deal is on the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G. Originally £50 upfront and £61 monthly, this phone has been substantially marked down by EE, helping you save money each month and during your Christmas shopping.

All plans last for 24 months. Most deals end on the 10th January so make sure you hurry if you want to get some great bargains for Christmas and New Years.