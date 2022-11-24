Fancy a 4K HDR TV for less than £200? You’ll love this Argos Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While some of the best Black Friday TV deals are for really big, high-specification TV, Black Friday is also a really good time to pick up something a lot more affordable. And if you're on a budget, £199 for a 43-inch 4K TV with HDR, DTS sound and Alexa built-in is hard to beat.

The deal is at Argos, where the Hisense 43A7100FTUK Smart 4K UHD TV is now £199. (opens in new tab) In typical Hisense fashion, it's a lot of TV for not a lot of money.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43 Inch 43A7100FTUK Smart 4K UHD HDR LED Freeview TV: now £199 at Argos (opens in new tab) We've seen this TV going for the high £300s elsewhere, so £199 for a 43-inch 4K TV is incredibly low. There's built-in Freeview Play and apps for the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, and with HDR video and DTS sound it's a lot of TV for the money.

I'm not going to pretend this TV is up there with the best TVs from Sony and Samsung. But its price isn't up there either, and the specification is good for the price. The LED panel is 4K UHD with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate, there's DTS sound with twin 7-watt speakers, and there are 3 HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Bluetooth. There's voice control courtesy of Amazon Alexa and you also get a sleep timer and parental controls.

Hisense has carved itself a niche at the budget end of the market, delivering TVs that are far better than you'd expect given their tiny price tags. And this Argos clearance deal brings the price of this model even lower, so if you're looking for a second TV or a TV for a smallish living room it's definitely well worth a look.