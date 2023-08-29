Experts reveals 7 home appliance hacks that can save you £300 a year

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the summer draws to an end, saving money on energy bills is going to be at the forefront of a lot of people's mind. Especially with the cost of living crisis still being present, recent data has in fact revealed that 3 in 4 adults are worried about increasing costs, with around 68% already spending less on non-essentials to help balance budgets.

We've already had a look at the 3 vampire devices that add money to your energy bill, but even without these in your home, there are still things you may be doing that are costing you more than they should. To help with this, we've spoken to the appliance experts at RGBDirect who have given their advice on 7 ways to save money when using your appliances, ultimately saving you hundreds of pounds.

Oh by the way, we'd recommend you have a look at our 2023 guide to the best smart plugs. They are great devices to have in your house as you can turn appliances off via your phone, allowing you to save money whilst you're out and about.

1. Unplug anything you're not using

Even when turned off, many appliances consume energy in standby mode. With the exception of appliances such as fridges, freezers and boilers, you should be unplugging any devices such as chargers, coffee machines and toasters when they're not in use.

Saving: £10 to £30 per year

2. Invest in energy-efficient appliances

To save money, you should be investing in energy-efficient appliances that have high Energy Star ratings. Appliances that fall under this rating consume less electricity, therefore reducing your energy bills in the long run

Saving: £70 to £150 or more per year

3. Make the most of your load

When using appliances like washing machines and dishwashers, make sure you're running full loads. This maximises the efficiency of water and energy usage, allowing you to get the most out of your spending.

Saving: £30 to £60 or more per year

4. Use cold water

When doing laundry, use cold water for washing clothes. There are now a lot of detergents and conditioners that are formulated to work effectively in cold water, saving on water heating costs. Clothes also wash better in colder water - no more shrinking those wooly jumpers!

Saving: £20 to £40 per year

5. Keep up with regular maintenance

You should be keeping your appliances well-maintained, such as cleaning filters, coils and vents to ensure optimal performance. Dirty appliances have to work harder and use more energy.

Saving: £30 to £50 or more per year

6. Cook efficiently

When using the oven, cook multiple items at once to make the most of the preheating time. Also, use lids on pots and pans to retain heat and cook food faster.

Saving: £10 to £30 per year

7. Use your microwave or air fryer to reheat food

Use a microwave or air dryer for reheating small portions of food instead of firing up the oven. Microwaves are more energy-efficient for quick heating tasks. Check out our best microwaves or best air fryers if you're thinking you may need an upgrade!

Saving: £5 to £10 per year

Interested in more? Check out our guide on how to save even more money on your energy, water and electricity bills.