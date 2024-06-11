Move over, Oura: ExerRing promises better fitness tracking on a budget

While all eyes are on Samsung as they prepare to launch their first smart ring, another South Korean company has entered the market: Seoul-based Exerchain announced ExerRing, a new wearable aimed at optimising health and fitness using AI.

Weighing in at a mere 4.5g and boasting a sleek 2.3mm thickness, the IP68-rated stainless steel ExerRing is a formidable contender in the smart ring market.

It comes in three colours, Black, Gold, and Silver, and in sizes 6-13. The battery life is said to be 4-6 days, with a charging time is 1.5 hours.

It stands shoulder to shoulder with the best, including the Oura Ring Gen 3 and the Ultrahuman Ring Air, both of which have recently introduced a plethora of new features.

The ExerRing is not just a stylish accessory but a powerful health and fitness tool. Its optimised heart rate tracking, powered by deep learning technology, promotes efficient fat burning, potentially boosting metabolic rates and improving weight management.

The new wearable can also track a host of other metrics, such as body temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability (HRV) and resting heart rate (RhR).

As expected from a smart ring, the ExerRing can monitor stress levels and provide users with a recovery score, as well as be able to analyse sleep patterns.

(Image credit: ExerChain)

As the name suggests, the ExerRing promises to be a more efficient fitness tracker than other smart rings through the ExerChain app. The company claims ExerRing users will benefit from personalised coaching, combining data from the ring with Exerchain’s AI to deliver tailored exercise plans and nutrition advice

In a first among smart rings, the ExerRing has touch control functionality, allowing you to manage playlists, switch songs, browse videos, take photos remotely, and navigate web pages with simple taps or swipes on the wearable.

Best of all, the ExerRing is miles cheaper than most big-ticket smart rings and is currently available for pre-order via Kickstarter at a Super Early Bird price of $119 (approximately). Only the first 50 backers will be able to get the ring for this price, so you’d better hurry!