eufy’s new robot vacuum-mop is a self-cleaning, self-sufficient marvel

CES 2024 officially starts today, and while the latest OLED TVs and futuristic smart home robots will certainly grab your attention, I’m most excited about the latest home appliances and cleaning solutions. With many brands giving their fridges, vacuum cleaners and grills the AI treatment, even the most mundane appliances suddenly look exciting.

Case in point, eufy has just announced its latest robotic vacuum cleaner and mop hybrid, the eufy clean X10 Pro Omni. eufy has continuously made its way on to our list for the best robot vacuum cleaner , but this new model is more advanced than its predecessors and has self-emptying and self-sufficiency at the forefront.

As eufy has so many robot vacuums under its belt, it begs the question: “what’s different about this new robot vacuum-mop?” Well, eufy has cleverly taken the smart Active Detangling technology from the eufy X8 Pro and the powerful mopping function of the eufy X9 Pro , and combined it to create the new eufy clean X10 Pro Omni .

By combining its previous models’ best vacuuming and mopping features, the eufy X10 Pro Omni is equipped to handle all cleaning tasks, offering users a completely hands-free cleaning experience. Alongside its vacuum and mop capabilities, the eufy X10 Pro Omni has also been equipped with AI and 3D sensors, so your vacuum-mop hybrid can travel around your home without bumping into anything.

With 8,000 Pa suction power, the eufy X10 Pro Omni uses an Active Detangling roller brush which works over all types of flooring, particularly carpets and hard floor. The vacuum’s roller brush and pro-detangle comb actively work to detangle itself, making the eufy X10 Pro Omni perfect for cleaning up pet hair.

What looks to be a standout feature of the eufy X10 Pro Omni is its mopping. The eufy X10 Pro Omni is equipped with the MopMaster 2.0 system and a new pentagonal mop design that features two rotating mops. It removes stains by applying 1kg of pressure onto flooring, and the new mop shape and functionality can reach further and get into hard-to-reach areas and corners.

(Image credit: eufy)

If you’re new to the best robot mops , you might be wondering how the device knows when to mop a hardwood floor and when to switch to hoovering the carpet. Thanks to the advancements in AI technology, the eufy X10 Pro Omni uses AI.See which recognises and avoids obstacles as it works around your house. With its AI camera and 3D sensors, the eufy X10 Pro Omni can also detect carpet and an elevation in the flooring, which tells the mops to lift up to 1.2 centimetres.

With hands-free cleaning in mind, the eufy X10 Pro Omni comes with a self-emptying station which tides up mess from the 2.7-litre dust bag. When the robot vacuum-mop finishes cleaning, the eufy X10 Pro Omni returns to its station where it empties itself if needed and will also clean and dry the mops with its large water tank.