Ecobee thermostats can now self-adjust to reduce the risk of a power outage

Ecobee made headlines last month after cutting off support for its original smart thermostats, meaning any features that require connectivity to the Ecobee servers will no longer function. Whilst the announcement was a shock to Ecobee users, the brand did offer a 30% discount for those wanting to buy a new thermostat. The newer Ecobee thermostats still remain among some of the best smart thermostats currently on the market.

However, it can now be said the decision was made to clear the path for future updates, with Ecobee now declaring its current thermostats will now be able to self-adjust to reduce the risk of a power outage.

The feature is included in the brand's Community Energy Savings programme, designed to help users contribute to a more resilient energy grid whilst keeping their homes comfortable.

The feature works by alerting users via the Ecobee app and thermostat that an energy shortage is coming, letting them know when it will happen and for how long. If a user then chooses to participate, their Ecobee thermostat will automatically and temporarily adjust by 1-4 degrees for no more than four hours.

Users are still able to opt out of the programme if they do not wish to receive any automated temperature adjustment requests during a grid emergency. This can be done via the Ecobee mobile app, but can be turned back on at a later date. Users can also adjust their participation level according to their comfort settings.

To join the Community Energy Savings programme, all you have to do is update your details in the Ecobee app and enrol yourself. If your utility provider offers the programme, you'll find it in the settings for your thermostat, under eco+ and Community Energy Savings.

