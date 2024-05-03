Ecobee cuts off support for its first smart thermostat — here's how to get a new one

QUICK SUMMARY From July 31st 2024, Ecobee is discontinuing support for its two oldest devices, the Smart Thermostat and the Energy Management System (EMS). Both thermostats will no longer connect to the Ecobee servers and receive upgrades when released. However, Ecobee is offering a 30% discount on new thermostats, and the code should have reached those affected via email.

From Wednesday July 31st 2024, smart home brand Ecobee is discontinuing support for its two oldest devices, according to an update from the company. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat and the Ecobee Energy Management System (EMS) will no longer connect to the Ecobee servers and receive upgrades when released. The announcement comes almost 16 years after the thermostats were first launched.

It should be noted that the Ecobee Smart and EMS will still be able to control HVAC systems and run on a schedule. However, any features that require connectivity to the Ecobee servers will no longer function, including weather information or smart home integrations.

Despite most people assuming it was Nest that began popularising the best smart thermostats, it was was Ecobee that first put them on the map. Since then, most smart home enthusiasts have deliberated between the two brands, with many people preferring Ecobee's seamless smart home integration.

Although, all is not lost. According to The Verge, Ecobee is offering a 30% discount on new thermostats. The news should have reached those affected via email, but the brand has suggested contacting customer support to get a code if you haven't heard anything.

