eBay gives watch enthusiasts a chance to make up for Lost Time with 25-hour auction

As the clocks turn back this weekend and daylight savings grant the nation an extra hour, eBay UK is revealing its most desirable line up of watches yet - the Lost Time collection. Featuring twelve coveted and rare authenticated timepieces, which watch enthusiasts may have ‘lost time’ searching to acquire, this assorted auction is set to go live on Saturday 28th October at 2 a.m., ending twenty-five hours later when the clocks change.

Hand-picked due to their history and exclusivity, the Lost Time collection represents some of the best watches yet: A stand-out piece, the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time, model 7900V/110A-B334, with its unique dual-time feature, is more than a watch and ventures into a true statement item.

Also featuring the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, model 3970EP, the intricacy of complications beneath the watch makes it a true hallmark of Patek Philippe's legendary craft.

Not to be overshadowed, the Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel White Dial Panda, model 116500LN, is cemented in horological lore, and with its characteristic black and white dial, the steel 'Panda' possibly stands as one of Rolex's most iconic pieces.

(left to right) The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time, the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph and the Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel White Dial Panda (Image credit: eBay Lost Time auction)

The secondary market has become the go-to destination for luxury watch purchases, with waitlists and exclusivity making in-demand pieces seem beyond reach.

Almost half (46%) of watch enthusiasts have bought a second-hand luxury watch over new in the past three years, because they were able to find rarer, more unique models (44%). While new research also reveals that limited product (35%) and long wait lists (31%) are amongst the main barriers to buying a luxury watch. With nearly one in four (22%) spending at least a few months trying to find a luxury watch, the Lost Time collection opens up access to sought-after models, without the hurdles found elsewhere.

A number of the authenticated watches featured in the collection have also been selected in response to increased demand on the marketplace. Searches for ‘Rolex Yellow Gold’, ‘Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch’ and ‘Cartier Tank’ increased by 30%, over 35% and over 45% respectively on eBay in the past year aligning with emerging trends in the watch industry.

Keith Metcalfe, Director of Luxury at eBay Europe said: “eBay and the secondary market are opening doors to a level of exclusivity often unattainable through primary sales channels. We know time is lost by enthusiasts waiting, watching, and searching for their next purchase at retail, often gravitating to the marketplace as a solution.

We hope that this special 25-hour auction, timed when the clocks change, will reimburse this lost time with the opportunity to bid on twelve standout watches from both recent and past years, all in one unique auction."

Tom Exton, Watch Collector and Lifestyle Content Creator, said: “As a seasoned collector, the thrill and challenges of pursuing unique timepieces are all too familiar to me. eBay's 25-hour auction offers a special opportunity, spotlighting a curated selection of sought-after watches that collectors may have previously 'lost time' trying to acquire. While many pieces in the offering have piqued my interest, the Cartier Carrée truly stands out. Like many of us, I've long admired Cartier, and the burgundy dialled iteration of the Carrée has been on my wish list for a while. so, I will be keeping a close eye to see how that auction plays out."

The complete twelve-piece Lost Time Collection features:

1. Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time (7900V/110A-B334)

2. Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (3970EP)

3. Patek Philippe Aquanaut (5164R-001)

4. Rolex Pearlmaster White Gold Mother of Pearl Dial (81319)

5. Rolex Oyster Perpetual (124300)

6. Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel White Dial Panda (116500LN)

7. Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch (311.32.40.30.01.001)

8. Omega Seamaster 007 ‘No Time to Die’ Edition (210.92.42.20.01.001)

9. Cartier Santos Carrée Burgundy Dial (2961)

10. Cartier Pasha Yellow Gold

11. Cartier Tank Must (WSTA0055)

12. IWC Big Pilot’s Perpetual Calendar "Toto Wolff" (IW503607)

Launched in 2021, eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee programme vets and verifies luxury watches sold for over £1,500 on the marketplace, making it easier to purchase a timepiece with confidence. The Authentication programme also encompasses an assortment of luxury goods, including jewellery, handbags, and sneakers.

Browse and purchase the Lost Time Collection for 25 hours from 2am on Saturday 28th of October.