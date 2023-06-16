Eat this fruit to stay hydrated during the heatwave

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The hot weather is all anyone can talk about at the moment. While these sunny days should be enjoyed, it’s important to stay safe during this time as too much exposure to the heat can cause dizziness, muscle cramps and nausea.

There are many ways to ‘beat’ the heatwave, like running the best fan , avoiding the hottest time of day and staying hydrated. This last tip is incredibly important as being dehydrated in the heat can increase the risk of heatstroke.

If you’re bored of downing water from the best water bottle , eating water-rich foods can make a huge difference to your hydration levels. Raw fruit and vegetables contain the highest water content and many sources recommend eating fruit and vegetables with more than 80% water to help give your body the hydration it needs.

This fruit has a water content rating of 91% so it definitely needs to be your go-to snack if you’re feeling the heat this summer. As well as its hydration levels, this fruit is packed full of vitamins and has many other health benefits for you to enjoy. And the answer is… strawberries!

Why you should eat strawberries in a heatwave

There are many reasons why you should be eating strawberries in your day-to-day life and not just during a heatwave. With a 91% water content, strawberries are incredibly hydrating and they’re packed full of vitamin C which helps protect your body’s cells, maintain healthy skin, support bone and joint health, and improves your overall health and wellbeing.

Strawberries are rich in vitamins and minerals and high in fibre. They’re also packed full of antioxidants called anthocyanins which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Many studies have shown that eating strawberries on a regular basis reduces inflammation which can help protect against numerous illnesses, like diabetes, types of cancer and heart disease.

(Image credit: Pixabay / Pexels)

Aside from their many health benefits, strawberries are a popular fruit to be eaten during the summer, as this is the time of year that they’re in season. While strawberries are naturally sweet, they don’t actually contain a lot of sugar and are a healthy snack that can easily be incorporated into your diet. Aside from fruit bowls and smoothies, a fun way to eat strawberries is to add them to your salad for extra sweetness.

According to plant based subscription service Grubby , strawberries are in the top 10 of most hydrating foods based on water content. In fact, strawberries are only ranked as number 7, sitting behind cucumber, watermelon, lettuce and tomatoes, which feature in our round-up of the 5 most hydrating foods . Mushrooms, melon, broccoli, peaches, oranges and grapes are also on the list, so you have a smorgasbord of water-rich fruits and vegetables to choose from to keep yourself hydrated during the heatwave.