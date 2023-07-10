Early Prime Day Deal: these 3 Philips Electric Shavers are currently 60% off

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's less than 12 hours until Amazon Prime Day hits and the bargains are slowly starting to trickle in. We're busy collecting all of the best early Prime Day deals before midnight and let me tell you, we've found a goodun here.

When it comes to the best electric shavers, it's no secret that Philips are up there as one of the top brands. Whilst a lot of these brands haven't released any deals yet, Philips have given themselves a head start by announcing that some of their bestselling electric shavers are currently discounted by up to 60% off! We told you it was good!

Have a look to find out which electric shaver suits you the best, and how you can get your hands on one.

Oh before you start shopping, have a look at the six-step grooming routine that will set your morning up in the right way!

Philips Shaver Series 5000

With a massive 58% discount, this is a great deal for anyone after an electric shaver. With specialised SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density for improved skin comfort. It has a fully flexible head and can turn 360° to adapt to any curve of your face, neck or jaw.

The set includes a Philips shaver, cleaning brush, integrated trimmer, travel case and a small, powerful cleaning pod that thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, making it 10 x more effective than cleaning with water.

Have a look:

Philips Shaver Series 5000: was £249.99 , now £104.49 at Amazon (save £145)

Save 58% on this Philips Shaver Series 5000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver for Men (Model S5579/50) - available in Electric Blue

Philips Shaver Series 7000

Labelled as 'Amazon's Choice', the Philips Shaver Series 7000 is another great option. According to Philips, the Series 7000 is an improved version of the Series 5000, designed to glide over skin smoothly while offering an even closer shave. It has motion-sensing technology which tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. Check out our review if you don't believe us!

The set includes a Philips shaver, charging stand, cleaning brush, integrated trimmer, travel case, and a cleaning pod.

Philips Shaver Series 7000: was £319.99 , now £132.98 at Amazon (save £187)

Save 58% on the Philips Shaver Series 7000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver for Men (Model S7788/55) - available in Dark Chrome

Philips Shaver Series 9000

The Phillips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige (we've reviewed this one too if you didn't know!) is certainly a step up from the 5000 and 7000. Well, the clue is in the name. The 9000 series offers an intelligent shave that means a short finish, tidy collection of hair and a sensitivity that suits all skin types.

It also comes with a wireless Qi Charging Pad for charging, click-on facial cleansing brush and beard styler to complete your look.

Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige: was £599.99 , now £279.99 at Amazon (save £320)

Save 53% on the Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige Wet and Dry Electric Shaver (Model SP9863/14)

Not sure whether to go with Philips or Braun? Find out what the difference is between the two!