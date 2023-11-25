5 early-Cyber Monday headphone deals to drool over this weekend

Black Friday is behind us, and if you haven't spent all your money on stuff, rest assured there is plenty more time to find excellent deals over the weekend and well into Cyber Monday. Despite being T3's resident fitness and outdoors (and drone and action camera) fan, I'm also interested in gear that helps you make and listen to sound, which means I often look at headphone deals with eyes turned into little stars (like the emoji).

Best Cyber Monday deals, curated by T3's experts

Below, I collected a few early-Cyber Monday (late Black Friday?) offers from some of the most sought-after brands, including Bose, Jabra, Apple, Beats, Denon and so on. The reason why I'm not buying them all is because I already have a thousand headphones at home, including the ones listed here. Indeed, I'm currently listening to the 'Best of Bond' playlist on the Denon PerL Pro. Why shouldn't I?

Denon PerL: was £189 , now £139 at Denon

These clever buds use Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology to fine-tune the sound to your hearing – without any input from you! You also get active noise cancellation, six hours of battery life (24 via case), and a weather and sweat-resistant build. Use the code Holiday23 at checkout to save £60 right now!

Jabra Elite 8 Active: was £199 , now £129 at Jabra

Hands down, the toughest earbuds on the market today, the Jabra's Elite 8 Active, are the ultimate headphones for exercise. Thanks to the onboard Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Dolby Audio and 6-microphone windproof call technology, you won't ever miss a beat – literally!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was £279.95 , now £199 at Amazon

Rated the maximum five stars by us, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are perfect for you if you want absolutely, positively the most effective noise-cancellation of any true wireless earbuds around. It's next-level stuff! Already £80 off, mere months after their release.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation, USB-C): was £229 , now £199 at Currys

My all-time favourite in ears, the AirPods Pro 2, has amazing noise cancellation prowess, and they sound brilliant, too. One of the only buds that stay in my ear no matter how much I chew, twist my head or talk. And with a battery life of up to six hours (30 hours with case), I can listen to music all day at work, blocking out pointless chit-chat around me. Now just under £200 for Cyber Monday!