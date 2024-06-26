Early Amazon Prime Day deal suddenly makes foldable phones affordable

With the announcement of the Amazon Prime Day sales coming next month, many will already be building their ideal shopping list. Those sales are a brilliant opportunity to get hold of tech and other goodies for less.

Don't think you need to wait for the sales to start for the good deals to arrive, though. Amazon are already discounting a wide range of products, meaning you can get in early and avoid the rush later on.

I've been on the hunt for the best deals – as I am for every major deals event – and have picked up a great one for you. Users can snag the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with over £500 off at Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was £1,749, now £1,204.99 at Amazon

Save over £500 on the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon right now. This model is widely regarded as one of the best foldable phones on the market, offering a brilliant array of software and hardware to suit anyone.

That's a stellar deal. Foldable phones are all the rage right now, but there's no denying they're expensive. Where most slab phones top out around the £1,000 mark, foldable phones extend to almost double that in a lot of cases.

For many, that's simply unattainable. Still, with this deal, wannabe users can get in on the act without needing to spend a fortune.

You'll get a truly brilliant handset, too. The Z Fold 5 is widely regarded as one of the best foldable phones on the market. You'll find 256GB of storage on this model, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

You'll also get access to the impressive Galaxy AI suite of features, bringing your workflow squarely into the 21st century. That's all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, for good measure.

Add in a pair of 120Hz AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and a capable triple rear camera array, and it's not hard to see why this handset gets so much love. If you've been looking to get into the wonderful world of foldable phones, there really has never been a better time.