Dyson Airwrap restock: now at Currys in time for Valentine's Day

Currys has gone live with a batch of Dyson AirWrap stock – one of the hardest to get beauty products in the UK. Head on over to the Currys website to get an AirWrap now, and hurry, as the current stock isn't expected to last long.

For those who didn't know, the Dyson Airwrap Complete hair styler, which works like a hot brush and is designed to style and dry your hair simultaneously. Using only air – so no need for clamping mechanisms or gloves – the Dyson Airwrap features smoothing brushes to mimic a stylist’s blow-dry by attracting hair to their surface and propelling air along the strands. It's currently out of stock everywhere, apart from Currys.

This is the first major restock from Currys since before Christmas, and it arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.

Lara Brittain, Appliances Expert, from Currys, says:

'With the hair styling wand due to go in stock this Saturday, we’d expect the product to sell out in a matter of hours, as previous Currys online data shows.

We’d recommend our customers to order the popular Dyson Air Wrap Complete Hair Styler whilst they can on the Currys website before stock sells out. However, if customers aren’t able to order in time, we suggest they keep their eyes peeled on the Currys website for further re-stock news.'

Dyson Airwave Complete Styler | Order now from Currys for £449.99

An all-in-one hair styler, the Dyson Airwave uses a powerful electric motor and heat to help add volume to your hair. This kit comes with the styler itself, two sizes of barrel, a non-slip heat mat and a dryer attachment, plus a storage case.

Why you should buy the Dyson AirWrap

The comprehensive set includes two 1.2-inch Airwrap barrels engineered to create voluminous curls or waves, two 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels for making loose curls or waves, a firm smoothing brush to control frizz-prone hair, a soft smoothing brush to gently aline, and a pre-styling dryer attachment to take you hair from wet to damp. It also comes with a smart storage case and a non-slip heat mat.

Each of the attachments has a one-click connection system and quick-release switch to make it easy to switch between them as your style. The attachments each have cool-touch tips to avoid burnt fingers.

There are three airspeeds and three heat settings to help you style your hair just the way you want, as well as an 82F cold shot mode to set your hair after styling. Powering the Airwrap is Dyson’s V9 digital motor, which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. The Airwrap measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage from being caused to your hair by excess heat.

In our Dyson AirWrap review, we said, 'The Dyson AirWrap Styler is a fantastic multi-tool hair styler for creating a range of looks without having to use several individual hair appliances to achieve the same result. It dries hair quickly and quietly, and comes with interchangeable accessories to help you create a range of looks.'