Dualit's new large-capacity milk frother is bigger and better than before

Dualit has announced the launch of its new versatile, large-capacity cordless jug, the Milk Frother Max. Despite occupying the top spot of our best milk frother guide, Dualit's new device is a new and improved version of the original Dualit Milk Frother.

Making up to five cups or two mugs at one time, the Milk Frother Max has multiple functions for heated milk, frothed milk or cold froth. This makes it a perfect choice for larger families and entertaining friends.

The Milk Frother Max has an RRP of £99.99 and is available to purchase from Dualit's website or Amazon.

(Image credit: Dualit)

A key feature of Milk Frother Max is its Hot Chocolate function, designed to create luxurious and indulgent hot chocolate any time. Users can simply add any chocolate bar, flakes, buttons, powder or grated chocolate without the need to purchase a special brand, and enjoy velvety, frothy hot chocolate at home.

It’s easy to use and clean, and features a patented motor over-run that prevents milk from burning in the jug. It also features a non-drip jar lip for precision pouring. The Milk Frother Max’s perfect froth technology offers full froth control, and the handy dial is used to increase the amount of froth in the drink, from zero to max.