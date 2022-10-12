Don’t get fleeced! Forage for a great deal on a fleece jacket before the sun sets on Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Evenings are drawing in and mornings are increasingly chilly, but autumn is an awesome time to be out and about, exploring trails and enjoying camp fires and final sleepouts before winter - so long as you have the right clothing, that is.

The best fleece jackets are the ultimate multifunctional garment to bust out at this time of year. You can wear them as a stylish and warm outer layer when the weather is dry, and work well as a thermal midlayer beneath the best waterproof jackets when things threaten to get wet.

And, for deal foragers looking for a new fleece, there are still some bargains to be bagged as Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale heads into it autumn hours, including the following.

(opens in new tab) Berghaus Pravitale Fleece: £90 £59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over £30 on this excellent mid-weight fleece jacket from British brand Berghaus, which is reliably robust and boasts a range of great features.

(opens in new tab) Columbia Basin Butte Fleece: £65 £50.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Featuring Columbia's clever Omni-Heat reflective material on the inside, and made with 85% recycled polyester, the Basin Butte Fleece (opens in new tab) is smarter than your average top, and it will keep you properly warm even in the most wintery conditions.