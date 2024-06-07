DJI soars to new heights to tackle Mount Everest’s trash troubles

DJI, with help from various local and international ventures, has achieved a remarkable milestone: the first-ever successful delivery drone trials on Mount Everest (or Mount Qomolangma, as the locals call it).

During the April trials, the DJI FlyCart 30, a drone renowned for its exceptional ability to carry heavy payloads in the harshest altitude and environmental conditions, successfully transported three oxygen bottles and 1.5kg of supplies from Everest Base Camp to Camp 1 (5,300-6,000m ASL).

On the return journey, the drones efficiently ferried trash back down, marking a significant step forward in efficiency and environmental care in mountaineering logistics.

The initiative addresses the perilous burden borne by local Sherpa guides, who traditionally transport supplies and clear waste across the treacherous Khumbu Icefall numerous times each season.

DJI's delivery drones aim to ease this burden, completing the journey between camps in just 12 minutes, instead of the 6-8 it takes for sherpas, regardless of day or night conditions.

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, speaking from his personal experience, emphasised the risks involved in traditional methods, stating, "Last year I lost three Sherpas. If we're not lucky, if our time is not right, we lose our life there." This stark reality underscores the need for innovative solutions like DJI's drone delivery system.

Despite cleanup efforts, Everest remains littered with waste, prompting the deployment of DJI's FlyCart 30 to efficiently transport garbage and human waste down the mountain, reducing Sherpas' trips across the perilous Khumbu Icefall.

These groundbreaking trials signify not only technological advancement but also a commitment to environmental stewardship in extreme environments.