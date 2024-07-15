DJI drone bundle hits its lowest-ever price in early Prime Day deal, don’t let it fly away!

Prime Day begins tomorrow, which means top deals on tech, homeware, outdoor kit and fitness gadgets. But why wait till then? There’s already tons of fantastic deals already out there, like this DJI Drone Air 3 bundle, which has over £300 knocked off its asking price.

As well as the DJI Air 3 drone, this bundle also comes kitted with a gimbal protector, an Air 3 attery charging hub, and an RC 2 remote controller, so you’ve got everything you need to start capturing some fantastic footage.

DJI Air 3 More Combo: was $1549, now $1239 The DJI Air 2S offers exceptional 40MP images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, advanced obstacle avoidance, and intelligent flight modes like FocusTrack and MasterShots. Save over $300 off now!

In comparison to its brilliant predecessor, the Air 2S, the Air 3 comes with a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephone camera mounted at the front, for even better photography and video capture. It's equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capturing 48MP stills and 4K video, with standard, flat or HDR colour profiles. The Air 3 also has a 48% enhanced battery life, which is capable of 46 46-minute flight time and also comes equipped with omnidirectional obstacle-sensing, to enhance its safety and avoid collisions.

Amazon has listed this as a 'limited time deal' so, although Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, we wouldn't hesitate too long on this fantastic deal as we really can't predict how long it'll last.