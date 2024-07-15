DJI drone bundle hits its lowest-ever price in early Prime Day deal, don’t let it fly away!

Save over $300 on this DJI Air 3 bundle

DJI Drone Air 3 bundle
(Image credit: Amazon/DJI drone)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published

Prime Day begins tomorrow, which means top deals on tech, homeware, outdoor kit and fitness gadgets. But why wait till then? There’s already tons of fantastic deals already out there, like this DJI Drone Air 3 bundle, which has over £300 knocked off its asking price. 

As well as the DJI Air 3 drone, this bundle also comes kitted with a gimbal protector, an Air 3 attery charging hub, and an RC 2 remote controller, so you’ve got everything you need to start capturing some fantastic footage.  

DJI Air 3 More Combo: was $1549, now $1239

DJI Air 3 More Combo: was $1549, now $1239

The DJI Air 2S offers exceptional 40MP images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, advanced obstacle avoidance, and intelligent flight modes like FocusTrack and MasterShots.  Save over $300 off now!

View Deal

In comparison to its brilliant predecessor, the Air 2S, the Air 3 comes with a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephone camera mounted at the front, for even better photography and video capture. It's equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capturing 48MP stills and 4K video, with standard, flat or HDR colour profiles. The Air 3 also has a 48% enhanced battery life, which is capable of 46 46-minute flight time and also comes equipped with omnidirectional obstacle-sensing, to enhance its safety and avoid collisions.

Amazon has listed this as a 'limited time deal' so, although Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, we wouldn't hesitate too long on this fantastic deal as we really can't predict how long it'll last.

CATEGORIES
Deals Outdoor Tech
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸