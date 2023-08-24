Disney fans will love this limited-edition Samsung TV and Mickey Mouse remote

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Disney is celebrating a landmark 100th anniversary this year and to celebrate they've collaborated with Samsung to release their very own limited edition of The Frame TV. If you're a huge Disney fan hunting for one of the best TVs, this is sure to give you a daily dose of Disney magic.

What's great is that this isn't just any TV, it's a really good 4K QLED TV, so good in fact that we gave it 5 stars in the Samsung The Frame (2022) review - that's no easy feat.

This set will look good in any living space because it's designed to double up as a digital photo frame or art exhibit when you aren't using it, and with this edition you'll get 100 Disney-themed artworks to display for free!

(Image credit: Samsung)

You can have some of the most loved characters up on the screen as well as scenes from popular films, with family favourites like Ratatouille and Toy Story included. But you'll also still get the whole Samsung Art Store at your fingertips if you fancy a change and don't mind paying a small subscription fee each month.

The device design has been influenced by Disney too, with a platinum silver frame around the screen and a Disney100 engraving on the edge. Even the remote is Disney-inspired with the main buttons forming the classic Mickey Mouse head in black against a silver body.

That's not all - in some countries, each The Frame-Disney100 Edition comes with a 6-month Disney+ subscription so you can get straight to streaming Disney's long history of content!

You can buy the Samsung The Frame-Disney100 Edition here in 55, 65 and 75-inch class models. The 65-inch set is available right now and will set you back about £2,000 / $2,200.