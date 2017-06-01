Denon adds Heos to all new network AV receivers, plus lovely new Design Series gear

Denon has added Heos to all its network AV receivers. All Denon AVRs will have Heos, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and Dolby Atmos. The range starts with the AVR-X1400H at £429 and they'll be with us in June.

The new launches are in addition to the already-launched Heos soundbar (£799) with £599 sub and Heos AVR (see video below, also £799) which can also connect to the subwooder wirelessly as well as pairs of Heos speakers. Denon is pitching the Heos AVR as a 'bridge' product between a soundbar and a traditional AVR.

Denon's parent company, Sound United, is also planning on adding Heos integration to other products from Polk and Definitive Audio. Denon said it will also be launching a brand new flagship amplifier in the early part of next year. Heos also features in our guide to the best wireless speakers.

The rather lovely Denon Design Series now has a matching £499 CD player, coming September.

Plus there's also new PMA30 (without USB) and PMA60 (with USB for connection to a PC) units for £339/£499. However, Heos is missing - at least for 2017 - from the Design Series, which seems like an unfortunate omission.

The company also revamped its micro system last month, with the launch of the D-M41DAB which included Bluetooth. Interestingly, you can turn the Bluetooth on and off - in a fascinating detail Denon says this is to remove the possibility of any noise coming from the circuitry while playing CDs.

Finally, there's the Envaya Bluetooth speaker lineup at £89, £129 and £169 coming in Oct. All three are waterproof and boast a 10-12 hour battery life.

