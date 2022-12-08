DeLonghi and Meaco dehumidifiers on sale now – brilliant for drying clothes and ditching the damp

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A dehumidifier is fast becoming a home essential for many. Snapping up a dehumidifier makes perfect sense, especially when the weather's colder. Why? Well, a dehumidifier is able to reduce levels of damp in your home, which at a time when condensation levels are rising in most buildings, is vital for getting your household moisture content down. Damp air is unpleasant and can cause health issues too, especially if the dreaded mold starts to appear on your walls and furniture.

There's normally plenty of choice too, as witnessed in our best dehumidifier guide. This showcases a range of models designed to suit all sorts of damp removal needs and budgets. These are not normal times however, and shopping for a dehumidifier is currently a bit of an ordeal due to lack of quality supply.

The UK dehumidifier marketplace is dominated by Meaco, which offers a great range of models to meet the needs of different folks, but DeLonghi, Russell Hobbs and EcoAir are also fine purveyors of these damp destroyers, amongst others. The only problem is, demand is now outstripping supply, leaving damp-damaged consumers desperate. It's similar to the situation with the best air fryers, which are also being stripped from the shelves at a rate of knots.

The good news is that there are dehumidifier deals out there, although in most cases, there is a bit of a wait before they'll get to you. We've rounded up the best dehumidifier deals that will reach you by Christmas, and the best you can snap up right now…

Dehumidifers are compact and largely quiet (Image credit: Meaco)

Best dehumidifiers to buy for delivery before Xmas

(opens in new tab) Meaco Arete One £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This quiet dehumidifier controls humidity and removes up to 10L of water per day. Better still, it features a medical grade H13 HEPA filter for air cleaning, which removes nanoparticles such as dust, dander, pollen and other allergens. Modes include smart laundry, night and smart humidity mode. Hidden castors and a carry handle make it easy to move too while a 2.5L front loading water tank rounds it out.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi DEX210 Dehumidifier £288.21 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

This awesome machine is suitable for room volumes up to 45 m³, operates at just 37 dB, has a 2.1L water tank capacity and can deliver a dehumidifying capacity of (max): 10 l/24h. There's a water level indicator, frost protection, humidistat, air filter and a water tank full warning. It can also be moved around with ease and boasts a design that looks good in any kind of room, especially thanks to the clean white lines.

(opens in new tab) Meaco MeacoDry ABC Dehumidifier £149.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

This dehumidifier is cheap to buy and also cheap to run. It's energy efficient and has low power consumption, making it cost-effective. Expect low energy costs of 5p per hour based on 34p/kWh cost per hour. There's a dedicated laundry mode, which runs for six hours before switching itself off. A 24 hr timer, Auto-defrost, child lock and auto-off add appeal.

Best dehumidifiers to buy for delivery NOW

Okay, so these are not quite as good as the Meaco or Delonghi ones, but you can have them now rather than in 2-3 weeks time.

(opens in new tab) Essentials Dehumidifier (opens in new tab) £149.99 at Currys

Part of the Essentials range, this simple dehumidifier provides 10 litres of extraction per day, a 6-hour timer and 4 humidity settings. Available for click and collect.

(opens in new tab) Emperial 20L dehumidifier (opens in new tab), £189.99 at Amazon

This unit features a large 3.5-litre water tank, a 24-hour timer, two speed settings and four operating modes (normal, continuous, laundry and high power).

(opens in new tab) Conopu 1-litre dehumidifier (opens in new tab) £49.99 on Amazon This portable dehumidifier is ideal for smaller spaces and looks more like a humidifier than a dehumidifier. It has a 1-litre water tank and will remove up to 450ml of water in the air per day, so it's ideal for placing next to the bed or for use in less humid conditions.

Why you need a dehumidifier

Even if you think your home is well ventilated and largely free from damp, running a dehumidifier for a while may well convince you otherwise, especially in the bathroom or an area where you air laundry.

That brings us to the other bonus of owning a dehumidifier. They're great for drying clothes. At a time when many of us have soggy washing draped all over our radiators, buying a dehumidifier can help get rid of the moisture from wet laundry, as well as eradicating levels of damp in your home. It's a win, win. The only downside currently is finding one to buy as they're in short supply due to demand for the reasons outlined here.

While there's no doubt that you can reduce moisture levels in your home drastically with a dehumidifier, you'll want to decide on the type of machine you should buy, if indeed you can get hold of one. While you're looking, we've got a handy explainer about the significant upsides to owning a dehumidifier, what it does and why.

Dehumidifiers basically come in either compressor or desiccant variants, so also take a look at our handy feature, which takes you through the pros and cons of both types of appliance. And, here are a few dehumidifier explainers to help you on your way...

Compressor dehumidifier vs desiccant dehumidifier – which is best for you?

– which is best for you? What is a dehumidifier? How to remove unwanted damp and buy the best