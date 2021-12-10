Currys flash sale means Windows 11 laptops are Christmas gift cheap

Currys has launched a flash sale and for anyone looking for Christmas gifts for themselves or others it looks like a must see.

Discounts are pretty much store wide, with video game consoles, laptops, TVs, appliances, monitors, PC components and more now going cheap.

And, among the discounts T3 thinks some of the most impressive are on Windows 11 laptops, with models from top brands such as HP, ACER, ASUS and Lenovo cut in price.

View all laptop deals in the Currys Christmas sale now

Prices for a new Windows 11 laptop start now at £219. To view all the discounted laptops at Currys simply follow the link above or, for a curated selection of T3's top picks, read on.

HP 14s laptop: was £449, now £379 at Currys HP 14s laptop: was £449, now £379 at Currys

A straight £70 flash sale price cut means this attractive HP 14-inch laptop is now available for £379 at Currys. It comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM a 256GB SSD and a Full HD screen. It also has a built-in webcam for video meetings and dual microphones.

ASUS E410MA 14 laptop: was £299, now £219 at Currys ASUS E410MA 14 laptop: was £299, now £219 at Currys

This is a Windows 11 laptop for just £219 thanks to a £80 price cut in the Currys flash Christmas sale. It's thin and light, too, making it very bag friendly and portable. While a built-in webcam and Full HD screen means taking video meetings is easy. This system also comes with a free 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3" 2-in-1 Laptop: was £299, now £229 at Currys Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3" 2-in-1 Laptop: was £299, now £229 at Currys

For those looking for a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet system then this quality Lenovo IdeaPad Duet discount at Currys is well worth checking out. It comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, too, meaning you're getting a hybrid system running the very latest Windows OS for only £229.

HP Pavilion 15 laptop: was £699, now £649 at Currys HP Pavilion 15 laptop: was £699, now £649 at Currys

If you want big power then the HP Pavilion 15 is a great choice of laptop, and here Currys has cut £50 off its price in its flash Christmas sale. This system comes loaded with the rapid AMD Ryzen 5 45000U processor as well as 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. The Full HD display is also a touchscreen.

ACER 314 14-inch Chromebook: was £289, now £199 at Currys ACER 314 14-inch Chromebook: was £289, now £199 at Currys

If you're very happy working in Google's G-Suite of online software, such as GMAIL, GDOCS and Google Calendar then a Chromebook running Chrome OS is a great choice of portable PC. And here the excellent Acer 314 Chromebook is retailing for under £200 thanks to a large £90 price cut at Currys. Superb value.

