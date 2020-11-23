Best Currys Black Friday deals: Save on Samsung, Nespresso, Echo, Sony, Apple, Beats and more

We're well into the season for Black Friday deals now, and Currys' Black Friday deals are live, bringing you a huge range of great offers. Currys Black Friday sale was usually called its 'Black Tag' event in previous years, but in 2020 it's going for the straightforward 'Black Friday prices now'. Whatever they call it, it's always one of the top places to bag big bargains and it's no different this year.

You can browse Currys' Black Friday deals in full by following the above link. These deals have gone live in the run up to actual Black Friday day itself, and will likely run right through to mid-December 2020.

The great thing about Currys' 'Black Friday price now' deals is that they truly are the prices they will be (if they aren't all sold out by then) on Black Friday itself, and the retailers has a price promise guarantee in place meaning you can shop securely knowing that no price will be lower than it is right now.

To help deal hunters T3 has below provided some Currys Black Friday deals quick links, which jump you straight to the best discounts in various different product categories, as well as a curated selection of highlight deals that we've discovered ourselves.

Black Friday Echo & Google speaker deals

Make the smart choice and grab these Alexa and Google speaker deals before it's too late!

Google Nest Mini | Was £49 | Now £19 | Save £30

Google's smallest smart speaker is perfect for any room. It gives you the full power of Google Assistant, but in a tiny puck shape with a great-looking fabric cover. It's not the best sounding thing in the world, but it's clear for voices, and music's okay through it too, especially if you only have limited space.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday audio deals

Grab yourself some cheap buds and wireless speakers in the Currys Black Friday home audio deals. These savings that will be music to your ears. Quite literally!

Beats Solo 3 Headphones | Was £179 | Now £129 | Save £50

Quality headphones with noise cancelling that's hard to beat, and audio performance to match, Beats Solo 3 Headphones also last up to 40 hours per charge. What more do you want? What's that? You'd also like 50 quid off the RRP? Well fill your boots, then…View Deal

JBL Tune 750BTNC | Was £99 | Now £49 | Save £50

Noise-cancelling wireless headphones for under £50!? From a great brand known for offering excellent audio bang for buck? In a comfortable, well padded design? These are a brilliant Christmas gift or working-from-home upgrade. We doubt the stock will last long at this kind of price, so don't hang around!View Deal

Marshall Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Black | Was £88.99 | Now £49 | Save £80.00

Marshall is the music industry name that’s synonymous with volume and lots of it. These quality cans aren't quite capable of Marshall stack volume levels, but they’re great at delivering a superior slice of audio and much comfier than strapping two concert amps to your head. £80 is a hard rockin' saving, too.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £30

A £30 price cut brings the price of these strong JBL noise-cancelling headphones down to just £59.99 from £89.99. These on-ear cans boasts a battery life of 12 hours, while powerful 32mm drivers working in partnership with noise cancelling technology means escaping the world to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks a pleasure.View Deal

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Was: £69.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £30

Perfect for picnics, trips to the beach, camping and much more, this stylish and powerful portable bluetooth speaker delivers strong audio and a long-lasting 20-hour battery life. The red variant, which is really classy, is only £39.99 right now at Currys, making it our pick of the bunch.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday TVdeals

Are you looking for a big-screened 4K TV to enjoy movies and games on this winter? Then the Currys Black Friday TV deals have you covered.

LG 65NANO956NA 65" 8K TV | Was £2,999 | Now £1,999 | Save £1,000

What a giant deal! LG's most advanced LED TV tech is used here, for giant ultra-detailed images and stunning HDR. 4K content will be upscaled to 8K, making it look better than ever, while Dolby Vision ensure colour and contrast are the best they can be. The webOS smart TV platform is excellent, too. And with £1,000 off, 8K isn't a totally wild investment any more.View Deal

Sony KD-55XH9505 4K 55-inch TV | Was £1399 | Now £999 | Save £300 at Currys

T3's Platinum Award winning 2020 TV shouldn't be missed at this price. With brilliant picture and sound quality without having to invest immediately in a soundbar, the XH9505 is a seriously impressive bundle. Sony's flagship LED TV has never been cheaper or more attractive and, while it's not for new console purchasers, this should be top of your Black Friday deal consideration list. View Deal

Hisense 55U7QFT 55” 4K QLED TV | Was £899 | Now £549 | Save £350

A 55-inch QLED TV with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, plus Dolby Atmos, for under £600? Believe it, buddy – a huge discount on this Hisense TV brings the bold HDR colours of QLED for a lot less money, while a direct backlight with local dimming means bright HDR and great contrast.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q800T 65" 8K QLED TV | Was: £2,999 | Now: £2,299 | Saving: £700

How's this for a mega deal? Forget 4K TVs, here's a 65" 8K TV for £1,000 off! No worries that there's very little 8K content out there as this set will upscale all of your content to 8K, adjusting the picture in real time for the best detail. Object Tracking Sound+ features eight speakers built into the four sides of the TV while HDR10+ means you get the vivid lifelike colours. Hurry, this is a limited time deal.View Deal

Sony 4K OLED 55-inch TV | Was £1599 | Now £1299 | Save £300

Seeing a winner of T3's Platinum Award with a saving of £300 is a firm reassurance that there truly are good Black Friday TV deals out there. With exceptional sound and picture quality, this is one of T3's favourite OLED TVs of 2020. While those with a new generation console should err in the direction of LG's CX range, those just looking for incredible imagery and brilliant audio without having to invest in a soundbar, look no further. You've found your perfect 55-inch OLED. View Deal

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HDR TV | Was: £599 | Now: £479 | Saving: £120

A fat £120 price cut means this excellent 4K HDR TV from LG falls down to a very attractive £479. That's a stunning 49" 4K TV that also delivers HDR10 and TruMotion 100, as well as LG's excellent NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles guaranteed) and smart TV functionality for one new low price point. Delivery is free, too.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Was: £849 | Now: £649 | Saving: £150

A fat £200 price cut on this 2020-model Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV is a great deal in anyone's book, and right now it is available at Currys and with totally free delivery, too. This is one stacked set, tech-wise, too, with Sony's X1 image processor along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Triluminos panel tech delivering a great picture.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD-43XH8096 | Was £649 | Now £549 | Save £100

So many TVs are BIG, but here's something more compact, but still with Sony's excellent motion processing and upscaling, to keep everything you watch looking clear and sharp on its 4K screen. It supports Dolby Vision HDR too, for better colours and contrast. Its Android TV smart platform means it's packed with the key streaming services too.View Deal

Black Friday soundbar deals

LG SN7Y 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos | Was £499.00 | Now £349.00 | Save £150.00

It's a fact: TVs don't come with the best speakers. Another fact: a sound bar will sort that problem for you. This LG model features Dolby Atmos 3D sound from eight speakers, supports High-Resolution Audio with 4K pass-through via via HDMI and optical connections, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer. And it's Bluetooth so you can stream music to it from your phone.View Deal

Sony HT-S350 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was £279 | Now £159 | Save £120

This is the perfect upgrade for a budget or mid-range TV – give yourself the gift of richer, deeper sound for a great price! You've got a stereo speaker bar and wireless subwoofer combo (totalling 320W of power, fact fans), and you can connect over optical or HDMI-ARC. It's not aiming to try for virtual surround or anything – just more dynamic audio with clearer speech and cinematic bass.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q70T Dolby Atmos soundbar | Was £699 | Now £499 | Save £200

This 3.1.2 system gives you a dedicated centre speaker channel for clear speech, big stereo width with positional sound, and upfiring Dolby Atmos speaker for convincing height. It can pass through 4K HDMI, so don't lose a port on your TV by connecting it. The subwoofer is wireless, so is easy to position, too.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar | Was £1,499 | Now £1,299 | Save £200

This aims to be a 9.1.4 speaker system from just four boxes! The big (BIG) soundbar delivers seven channels of sound from the front and bouncing it to the sides, and also two channels of up-firing Dolby Atmos height audio. The rear speakers each deliver one channel of audio from behind, but also have an upfiring speaker each. And the subwoofer delivers bass. It's all wireless, so is no hassle to set up, but gives you a genuinely astounding surround effect.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Whether you're after a small appliance such as a coffee maker or a large one like a washing machine, the Currys Black Friday kitchen appliance deals have a huge range of discounts this year.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) | Was £89 | Save £30 | Now £59

2020 has been the year of getting stuff delivered, for good reason, so make sure you never miss an essential Christmas delivery with this smart doorbell! Ring makes the best camera doorbells on the planet – this has clear Full HD video and motion detection, and will beam an alert to your phone when someone presses it. You can then talk to the person and see them through the app, live, wherever you are. Great for security (since you don't have to answer the door), or making sure you never miss a caller even when you're out. It's works on battery alone or can be wired into existing doorbell wiring.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Starter Kit - E27 | Was £135.99 | Now £63.99 | Save £72 at Currys

This is a genuinely brilliant Hue lights Black Friday bargain: a Hue Bridge and two E27 screw-fit bulbs for just £63.99 compared to the usual £135.99. These bulbs are the white and full colour ones, and they usually retail for £40 each.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Starter Kit - B22 | Was £135.99 | Now £63.99 | Save £72 at Currys

This Hue Black Friday deal is identical to the other Currys one, but this time the bulbs are B22 bayonet fittings. Once again you get two bulbs and the Hue bridge, which connects to your router for smartphone, tablet and smart speaker control.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus | Was £199.00 | Now £129.00 | Save £70.00

See who is at your door on your smartphone screen from the comfort of your sofa with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. See, hear and speak to your visitors remotely and get notifications to your phone, tablet or PC every time movement is detected. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus can be hardwired or battery-operated depending on your preferences. The quick-release battery lets you keep the doorbell charged without removing it.View Deal

DELONGHI Autentica Cappuccino Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine | Was £699 | Now £399 | Save £300

This is an impressively slimline way get the real coffee experience. Everything is here – grinder, hot water, milk frother. Go espresso or full cappuccino (or flat white, or latte). It has an automatic cleaning function too. Just add great beans.View Deal

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Security Kit and Indoor Cam Bundle | Was £249 | Now £169 | Save £80 at Currys

This bundle includes everything you need to set up a smart home security system: a Full HD 1080p Wi-Fi security camera, a Ring hub, a remote, a door sensor and a motion sensor. It’s currently £80 off at Currys and there’s a Black Friday price guarantee if you buy yours on or before 19th November: if Currys offers it cheaper on Black Friday, it’ll refund the difference.View Deal

SHARK Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £599.00 | Now £349.00 Save £200.00

Spending a lot of time at home these days? Us too. If you want to keep your busy home clean, especially if you have pets or someone with long hair at home, then why not upgrade your vacuum cleaner? The SHARK Flexology has a 120-minute run time, Anti Hair Wrap technology and weighs just 4.1 kg. It folds down for easy storage, and with a single click you can switch to a handheld unit to tackle sofas, stairs or the inside of your car.View Deal

NINJA AF100UK Air Fryer | Was £129 | Now £89.99 | Save £39.01

Given how 2020 has been, wanting some comfort food is understandable. But so is wanting to watch your health, since it's harder to get exercise. Which maybe why air fryers are so popular right now – get that lovely crisp finish of frying, but using just a tiny bit of oil.View Deal

SHARK DuoClean Powered Lift-Away True Pet Anti Hair Wrap | Was £369 | Now £199 | Save £170

This corded vacuum cleaner has two different brush heads built-in for different surfaces – a softer one for hard floors and deeper bristles for getting into carpets. Shark's renowned Anti Hair Wrap tap is here too, to stop hair tangling in the brush (it's a revolution, seriously), and it handles pet hair really well too. The cord is 8m. If you want huge cleaning power and less hassle, this is really good Black Friday buy at nearly half price.View Deal

LG GSL460ICEV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite | Was £1,199.00 | Now £849.00 | Save £350.00

If you’ve been thinking about going large on the fridge freezer front then this LG will let you do it while also saving a cool wedge of cash too. This appliance looks the business with its dark graphite finish, but there are features and performance to match. You’ll need space, obviously due to those 179x91.2x71.7 cm (HxWxD) dimensions, but as a result you get loads of capacity. The fridge alone offers 394 litres, while the freezer adds in 197 litres. Performance is spot on thanks to the innovative fan cooling plus it’s totally frost-free. You’ll need to plumb in the water and ice dispenser, but it’s so handy you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine | Was £88.99 | Now £29.00 | Save £60.99

Versatility is the name of the game with this Tassimo coffee machine. The slick and stylish black exterior looks a treat, while inside there’s a tank capacity of 0.7 litres and 3.3-bar pressure capability that ensures it produces quality drinks every time. And this is where the versatile design comes in, because it’s possible to make up to 70 different types of coffee and other hot drinks using the super-convenient pod system. There’s an auto shut off function too, so you won't be using energy unnecessarily while you’re enjoying that quality brew.View Deal

Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine | Was: £299 | Now: £149 | Saving: £150

A straight half-price cost carve on this stylish ground and pod coffee machine means it can be bagged for just £149. Breville has a world-renowned name for producing quality hardware, too, and this model can be picked up with the fat discount in one of three colourways, too, including Black, White and Silver.View Deal

Tassimo Vivy2 by Bosch Hot Drinks Machine | Was £79.99 | Now £29.99 | Save £50.00

This isn't a deal, it's a steal. There are 36 types of coffee and hot drink pods available for the Tassimo and the height-adjustable cup stand means that you can use any cup you want. Barcode technology means the Vivy2 will choose the correct amount of water and the right temperature for the perfect brewing time. Simply slip in a disc, press the operation button and wait for your coffee, tea or hot chocolate drink. Available in a choice of colours.View Deal

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo Coffee Machine | Was: £89.99 | Now: £28 | Saving: £61.99

Capable of producing over 40 different beverages thanks to its easy to use pod system, this Dolce Gusto coffee machine is a great piece of kit, and especially at its super cheap new price point. Currys has slashed £61.99 off its price, meaning it can be bagged right now for only £28.View Deal

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill | Was £199 | Now £109 | Saving: £90

You can cook up to six portions of perfectly grilled food in this George Foreman grill, which also comes with a temperature sensor to ensure that your food is perfectly cooked. The extra deep pan means that this grill is not just great for steak – you can also grill dishes including thick crust pizzas and lasagnes in it. The angled grilling tray allows fat to drain away while for cheese toasties, you can simply set the tray in its flat position.View Deal

Kenwood K25MB20 Solo Microwave | Was: £170 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £100.01

If you're in the market for a new microwave this stylish and powerful unit from Kenwood is currently discounted by a straight £100 down to just £69.99. It has a maximum microwave power of 900 W, a 25-litre capacity, a plate-warming function and six auto cooking programs. A great all-round system, now available at a much cheaper price point.View Deal

AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven | Was: £549 | Now: £399 | Saving: £150

AEG is one of the world's foremost brands when it comes to ovens, and right here its BPS356020M Electric Oven is discounted by a large £150 for Black Friday, a fact that sees its price plunge down to just £399. A large 71-litre capacity, auto cleaning mode, A+ energy rating and variety of smart cooking settings make this a winner – and especially at this new low price point. Free delivery is available.View Deal

Hotpoint NSWR 943C GK Spin Washing Machine | Was: £359.99 | Now: £249 | Saving: £110.99

A fat £110.99 discount here in the Currys Black Friday sale means this premium brand Hotpoint Spin Washing Machine is reduced down to a very affordable £249 flat. This system has a 9kg capacity and can spin up to a super rapid 1,400 rpm. It also has a super useful 30 minutes quick wash program for loads up to 4.5 kg. Nice! Now available with free delivery at Currys.View Deal

SAMSUNG RB36T602ESA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer | Was £649 | Now £499 | Save £150

Need a new fridge freezer ready for Christmas? This unit is 248 litres of fridge and 112 litres of freezer, and promises to stay frost free. All-Around Cooling tech also promises to keep the chill even over the whole fridge unit.View Deal

BEKO AeroPerfect BBXIE22300S Electric Oven | Was £219 | Now £169 | Save £50

In need of a new oven for Christmas dinner? This 66-litre option offers six cooking functions (including fan-assisted), but also a self-steam-cleaning function so its easier to take care of after, too.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday computing and gaming deals

The Currys Black Friday sale always sees some tasty discounts on home computing equipment, whether that's for work or leisure and there's plenty to choose from this year.

RAZER Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset | Was £99.00 | Now £49.99 | Save £50

Spatial audio tech makes this gaming headset sound like a multi-speaker system, giving you 3D sound that comes from all angles, making games more immersive. Oh, and it sounds excellent, of course. You can connect it over USB or 3.5mm jack, and it works with PC, Mac or games consoles, including the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It's also comfortable for long gaming sessions, and includes a high-quality microphone.View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was: £1699 | Now: £1599 | Saving: £100

This is one of those modest discounts that actually makes the world of difference to a product's appealability. £100 is sliced off the Raider, which is a very, very powerful gaming laptop that delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (hello ray tracing!), 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. A buttery smooth 240 Hz screen also means insane frame rates and response times. View Deal

Samsung S27F354 Full HD 27" LED Monitor | Was: £199 | Now: £119 | Saving: £80

A cracking FHD monitor for such little money tells us one thing – this is a great Currys Black Friday deal. Samsung is a premium monitor maker and this one delivers a 27-inch size panel with rapid 4ms response time and dedicated Game Mode, so you can wave goodbye to ghosting when playing. It also can accept both HDMI and VGA connections, making it ideal for business and entertainment applications.View Deal

Steelseries Arctis 3 Console Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset | Was £59.99 | Now £39.99 | Save £20

Perfect for all consoles, this is a comfortable, great-sounding headset made for surround-sound effects, and with a high-quality retractible microphone. It connects using the 3.5mm headphone jack, so plugs into the controller for consoles (including the PS5 and new Xboxes) or into your PC.View Deal

Steelseries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse | Was: £59.99 | Now: £39.97 | Saving: £20.02

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is a current member of T3's best gaming mouse buying guide, withy us praising its lightweight build, ambidextrous design and accurate 12,000 DPI sensor. And, right now, Currys has that mouse discounted by £20.02 down to only £39.97 from £59.99.View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless Gaming Headset | Was: £99.99 | Now: £79.99 | Saving: £20

Razer is one of the top three premium gaming accessory makers in the world, which is why a tasty £20 price cut on its Nari Wireless Gaming Headset is so welcome. Perfect for PC and PlayStation, the Nari delivers virtual surround sound, on-earcup controls and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.View Deal

LG UltraGear 27UL500 4K 27” Monitor | Was £269 | Now £209 | Save £60

A great price for a well-sized 4K screen. 27 inches is loads of space for working or editing photos, and the 3840x2160 panel gives you sharp details. AMD FreeSync and quick response makes it a good choice for gaming as well as work.View Deal

TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home WiFi System | Was: £179.99 | Now: £149.99 | Saving: £30

TP-Link make great mesh Wi-Fi system and here its Deco M5 Whole Home system is reduced by £30. That means that instead of paying £179.99 to ring it up, you actually pay only £149.99 instead. This three unit system is great for ensuring you get Wi-Fi in every room of your house, as well as a strong and consistent connection.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday camera deals

Currys Black Friday camera deals are bringing discounts on compact cameras and DSLRs so if you want to up your photography game, you can do it for less right now.

Fujifilm X-T200 with XC15-45mm lens | Was: £749.99 | Now: £549.99 | Saving: £200

A £200 price reduction means this powerful mirrorless camera from camera masters Fujifilm is now only £549, when before it was £749. It delivers a 24.2 megapixel main sensor and versatile 15-45 mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. Built in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth means that transferring the photos to your computer, phone or tablet is easy, too, and its 3.5-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen is super useful.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera | Was £829.00 | Now £699.00| Save £130.00

The Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera features a 24.1 megapixel sensor, built-in Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / NFC, a 3" vari-angle LCD touchscreen and offers 10 fps in continuous shooting mode, making it a serious upgrade from your phone camera. It comes with a wide-angle zoom lens with optical image stabilisation AND an extra telephoto lens for even more shooting options.View Deal

When do Currys Black Friday deals start?

(Image credit: Currys)

As you can see right now at the Currys website, its Black Friday deals have already begun, with a 'Black Friday prices now' promotion seeing hundreds of products discounted with their actual Black Friday price points.

These price points are protected by Curry's Black Friday price promise, meaning that these products won't be cheaper on the actual day of Black Friday, and even if they were, then you'd be refunded the difference.

This first wave of Black Friday deals at Currys runs from 10 November, 2020, to 19 November, and will then be followed by another wave of offers.

According to Currys itself, its new sale delivers "amazing tech for truly amazing, unmissable prices" and that "customers can get tech advice from the comfort of their own home, through ShopLive, the 24/7 video shopping service connecting colleagues to customers online".

"With just over two weeks to go until Black Friday on 27th November 2020, the UK’s leading electricals retailer is offering shoppers the chance to get their hands on amazing technology at reduced prices from Currys PC World. These offers vary across a wide range of categories online, including Laptops, Home Appliances, Electronics and Mobiles, allowing everyone to find something from their wish list."

When do Currys Black Friday deals start? Now!

What will be the best Currys Black Friday deals?

Currys delivers great Black Friday deals across a really wide-range of products, although it specialises in a few tech areas, including TVs, laptops and tablets.

For example, last year we saw more than £700 sliced off the price of top-rate QLED 4K TVs, putting them in people's hands for, literally, up to half the cost. As such, we fully expect to see 2019 and 2020 4K TVs discounted this Black Friday at Currys.

In terms of laptops, Currys has dropped really fat discounts on HP and Lenovo laptops in the past, with hundreds of pounds sliced off. We're expecting similar reductions this year along with some banging bargains on Asus and Acer systems.

Finally, in terms of tablet discounts, we're expecting Samsung's Tab A series to be reduced, as well as its Tab S6 series. Apple iPads will also be discounted, with the biggest cost carve seen on the iPad and iPad Air.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale busiest?

The Currys Black Friday sale is busiest in the morning from 6am through to the 10am, before then slowly tailing off throughout the day.

As such, if you want to bag the best bargains, then we recommend getting up in advance of 6am. 4am or 5am would give you an hour or two to browse the best Black Friday deals before the lion's share of people come on line.

That said, though, if you aren't so fussed about getting your foot in early, then coming on mid-morning and shopping up to lunchtime would likely deliver still plenty of deals but much less competition.

Of course, waking up and wading knee deep into deals during the peak hours isn't to be actively discouraged, but if you do that then you will have to deal with peak Black Friday competition from other deal hunters, which may affect queue lengths and the speed in which new deals sell out.

Black Friday sales around the web

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales