Amazon Prime Video to follow-up The Boys with a new mature-rated comic book adaptation

Star of The Gentlemen joins the new TV series

Criminal comic book #2
(Image credit: Image Comics / Ed Brubaker / Sean Phillips)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Amazon is making a new series based on the Criminal comic books by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

The show will feature Charlie Hunnam – who is no stranger to the genre, having starred in both The Gentlemen (movie) and Sons of Anarchy

Amazon is betting big on another comic book licence that it hopes can reach similar heights to The Boys. It will likely also hope it can match Netflix's The Gentlemen by even stealing one of the stars of the Guy Ritchie movie that preceded the series.

Charlie Hunnam, also of Sons of Anarchy fame, has joined the cast of Criminal – a new, hard-hitting drama based on the Image Comics books by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

Originally created as a mini-series for Marvel imprint Icon, the Criminal books have become hugely popular for their realistic take on old-school gangster themes – especially as they subvert typical genre clichés in clever fashion.

They should make for a great Prime Video TV series too, although we wonder whether there'll be a title change by the time it's released, considering the similarly-named Netflix Criminal UK, France, Spain and Germany shows that are already available.

It could be a while anyway, as the production wagon has only started rolling, it seems. Brubaker and Phillips are said to be executive producing, alongside Jordan harper, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett.

The directors attached to the project so far are Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who have also helmed Captain Marvel, Billions, and Masters of the Air together. They will collaborate on the first four episodes with other directors yet to be announced.

Also landing roles in the first season of Criminal are Adria Arjona (Good Omens) and Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water).

It's worth noting that, if the show is successful and continues beyond an initial run, the comic books tend to tell different stories per collection, but based in the same world and with a few crossovers. It could be that we see a new cast per season, therefore.

If you're looking for another mature comic book-based TV series to binge before Criminal finally hits the streaming service, you can always check out Invincible. Even though it animated, it is very much R-rated as newbie superhero Mark Grayson discovers and develops his powers amid a sea of blood and gore.

Don't say we didn't warn you.

Topics
Amazon
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸