Chromecast is now even better value, thanks to HD upgrade

The Google Chromecast is finally getting updated nine years after it first launched. The new model, which follows the design cues of the Chromecast with Google TV 4K model, comes with the remote control included, too.

Google announced the new Chromecast earlier today, after a series of leaks left little to the imagination of their users.

The new model is a cheaper offering than the 4K model, priced at $30 / £35 / AU$59. That's a lot of TV for not a lot of cash, particularly factoring in the HD quality picture.

Unlike the 4K model, the Chromecast HD only comes in one colour: Snow. That's hardly game-changing, though, and if you're set on having Sunrise or Sky, the 4K option still carries them.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD): key features

Chromecast enables you to stream online services to your TV. There are over 10,000 apps to choose from with Google TV, including popular favourites like Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV.

The inclusion of Google TV enables a much more interactive experience with the Chromecast. Different users can set up their own profiles and get specific recommendations based on their own viewing habits. This also enables simple and effective parental controls, to limit the content available to children.

The inclusion of the remote with this model takes that one step further. Google Assistant is built into the remote, with a dedicated button that allows you to ask for what you want, rather than searching for it. You can even ask questions, like you would with any smart assistant, through your remote control.

If you have other smart home devices from Google's Nest range, they can connect with your Chromecast as well. For example, the stream from your Google Nest Doorbell can stream on your TV screen – handy if you're keeping an eye out for visitors while doing other things.