I saved £345 on my Christmas shopping with these Disney 100 Black Friday deals

I'm not judging people for buying cheap TVs and smartphones on Black Friday, but what really gets my motor going – both on Black Friday and in general – are cheap Disney deals. It's not just that I love the characters and the stories; I do (I just rewatched Tangled for the fifth time this week). But I know people I care about also love Disney, which is why I often do my Christmas shopping on Black Friday, my basket full of Disney stuff.

This year is extra special as Disney celebrates its 100th birthday, meaning there are tons of unique items available to buy. And as I hoped, many of these can bought for less on Black Friday! How much less? Well, I did the math, and I saved nearly £350 on my Christmas shopping with the below deals. Giving thoughtful gifts while saving money is exactly my jam.

Below, you'll find links to all black Friday deals that can save you hundreds of pounds on Disney 100 gifts, from Lego and jewellery to ornaments and more!

Rapunzel Tower Playset For Kids: was £55 , now £38.50 at Disney

I bought a Rapunzel Tower playset for my niece. I must admit my intentions weren't pure, and I count on being invited to play with it once I hand it over to her just after Christmas. It's currently £17.50 off at Disney!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Light-Up Figure: was £110 , now £55 at Disney

Older relatives love ornaments, hence why I thought this light-up figure would make a lovely gift for my nan. It's just the icing on the cake that the sculpture features Mickey Mouse as bandleader in his first colour short, The Band Concert (1935)!

LEGO Disney 43221 - 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons Crafts: was £49.99 , now £26.99 at Very

Mom is very keen on keeping her brain active, so I think she'll love this Disney decoration art set, featuring 72 designs, frame and hanger elements, an instruction booklet and an exclusive Minifigure. Practically half-price at Very!

LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration (40622) set: was £39.99 , now £23.99 at Lego

My son is getting this BrickHeadz collection for two reasons. First, of all my relatives, he's the least keen on Disney, and second, I feel that he'd still appreciate the old-school Mickey sitting on one of the shelves in his room. I'm happy to take Snow White and Tinkerbell off his hands if he doesn't want them...

Disney Parks Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Mug: was £20 , now £14 at Disney

My grandad is a grumpy old man, as grandad should be, but he loves a cuppa, so even though he said he doesn't need anything for Christmas, he should appreciate this lovely Disney-themed mug. Over 25% off this black Friday!

Pandora Moments Disney Stitch Biting Clasp Bangle: was £80 , now £64 at Pandora

My darling wife isn't the biggest fan of Pandora, but I'm sure she won't be able to say no to this lovely bangle, especially when she finds out there is a message inside, saying "Love at first bite" – hilarious!