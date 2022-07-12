Cheap Prime Day deal – I own this video doorbell and, trust me, it's great

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I actually own one of these Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbells so trust me when I say this is one of the best Prime Day deals.

I even run it with one of the bundled Chime ringers, too, so the setup this deal delivers is exactly what I use at home.

And, simply put, I've found the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell great to own. It's simple to install as there are no wires and no hooking it up the mains – everything is battery powered.

And once you've got it up you can then answer the door even when you're not home, chatting directly to delivery drivers through its two-way intercom system. The amount of trips to pick up undelivered packages I've saved by owning this!

It's also got great video quality and motion detection, the latter fully customisable in the Arlo app so it only triggers in your chosen catchment areas, as well as advanced features like night vision.

Arlo's superb Essential Wireless Video Doorbell along with a Chime 2 (a customisable doorbell ringer that syncs to the camera) is a great smart home package, and it's now £90.30 off thanks to this Prime Day deal. That's a going-on-half-price 43% saving.

Yes, there are Arlo video doorbells, as well as those made by other makers that offer a higher resolution, say, or a few more extra fancy features, but honestly for my money this is all the vast majority of people will ever need in terms of video doorbell functionality.

The video quality is excellent and changing and recharging the battery is extremely straight forward – it's just like opening the SIM card tray on your phone with a little metal spike, insert it into a little hole and the backplate comes away, granting you access to the battery.

I normally only have to recharge my battery once every couple of months, too.

So, basically, if you want to upgrade your smart home with a video doorbell, this Amazon Prime Day deal is well worth considering in my opinion.

