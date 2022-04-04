Cheap mattress deal knocks 35% off these dreamily cushioned mattresses

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Eve has a particularly good mattress deal for you this April: there's 35% off both Original models when you buy direct from the brand. These are already well priced mattresses, and with this deal, they're superb value – it brings the Double Hybrid down under £500, which is very reasonable indeed.

In our Eve Original Hybrid review we were impressed by this mattresses' cooling capabilities, cushiony yet supportive surface, and outright comfort. In fact, it's scored a spot in the top half of our hard-fought best mattress ranking. There's also a foam-only version if you don't fancy a hybrid – our Eve Original mattress review will fill you in on that one. One nice touch that you don't usually find with mid-range mattresses is that there's a zip-off, washable cover. Both are Which? Best Buys, too.

Eve Original Hybrid mattress: Double was £699, now £454 at Eve (save £245)

35% off all sizes! The Hybrid version of Eve's Original mattress is 25cm tall, and combines more than 800 full-sized pocket springs with layers of cooling and supportive foams. Save £245 on the Double this April.

Eve Original mattress deal | Double was £652, now £424 at Eve (save £228)

35% off all sizes! The Eve Original is a 24cm mattress comprised of three layers of foam: springy and breathable 'evecomfort' foam at the top, pressure-relieving memory foam beneath, and a sturdy base layer. To top it off is a moisture-wicking cover. This deal knocks a massive £228 off the Double.

Missed this offer? Check out the best current Eve mattress discount codes and deals. Our Eve mattress testers were especially impressed with the mix of support and comfort from this mattresses' high density base layer and memory foam top layer, which isolates motion so you don’t disturb your bed-mate. We're also big fans of Eve's cooling tech, which dissipates your body heat effectively, so you don't end up cooking as you snooze.

The Eve mattress is a little firmer than some alternatives, but there’s a full 1-year trial period so you can really put it through its paces to make sure it’s the right mattress for you. There’s also a 10 year warranty for extra peace of mind.