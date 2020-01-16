Cheap MacBook Air deal: save over £100 on the latest model

The 2019 MacBook Air is a fantastic ultraportable laptop – it's fast, it tough, it's got a gorgeous Retina screen, and the battery lasts for 12 hours. Despite only being a few months old, it's getting some tasty price cuts already in this year's January sales so you can score a bargain well ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Right now, the base model of the 2019 Macbook Air in Space Grey with 128GB of storage is down to £985.

It's on sale at Currys and John Lewis and if you choose to get this deal from John Lewis, you can also opt to get it for £36.94 per month with 0% Interest Free Credit (terms and conditions apply).

The 2019 MacBook Air is a fast and capable machine with a gorgeous sharp, True Tone Retina display and excellent battery life. It's the third generation of MacBook Air which went on sale in October 2019, so this discount is very unexpected.

There are two models in the 2019 MacBook Air range – one with 128GGB of SSD storage and a more expensive one with 256GB of storage (which is also on offer). Both are available in Silver, Gold and Space Grey.

Apart from the storage and price the two MacBook Air models are the same: you get a 13. 3-inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID logon, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 617, 8GB memory and stereo speakers with wider stereo sound offering 25% more volume than the previous generation. There's also a FaceTime camera and three mics.

Connectivity-wise, you get two Thunderbolt USB-C ports which integrate data transfer, charging and video output. The notebook weighs just 1.25kg and is 15.6mm thick.

We have no idea how long these deals will be live for so if you want a cheap 2019 MacBook Air you might want to hurry.

Want to find out more before you buy? Check out our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review for the lowdown.

More 2019 Macbook Air deals are listed below.