Cheap flights: don’t miss this outstanding British Airways deal for a last-minute holiday

Okay, so England didn't make it to the finals of the World Cup, but the team still made us proud, and to celebrate what is still a momentous achievement, British Airways is offering a discount of £66 per person off your next worldwide flight.

It's a pretty great saving, and all you have to do is use the code 'STILLPROUD'.

The promotional code is valid on new bookings made between 18.00 BST on the 15th of July 2018 and 23.59 BST on the 18th of July 2018, so you don't have long!

You must travel before the 4th July 2019, check out where you can go here.

To get the discount you must be a UK Executive Club Member (which is free to sign up for, if you haven't already), and the code is valid on any long haul British Airways marketed and operated flight, with a minimum spend of £300 per person on the booking.

It's come at the perfect time if you still haven't booked your summer holiday yet, or whether you're incredibly organised and are already looking into booking a winter getaway.

Head over to British Airways and use the discount code now.